Top 5 Diesel Hatchbacks Under INR 10 Lakh - Hyundai, Ford & More

In a climate where fuel prices are sky-high, a diesel powertrain might be the best option out there if you are not someone who is looking for an alternative powertrain option, like the electric or CNG powered car. While diesel cars, over petrol cars, offer you higher fuel efficiency, better torque and an overall better value for money, they are initially more expensive to own as compared. Hence, we have compiled a list of the best five hatchbacks with diesel powertrains that you can buy under INR 10 lakh* in India, putting less pressure on your pocket. Here's the list:

Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz was introduced as the brand’s first-ever premium hatchback that goes against players like the Hyundai i20, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and its twin, the Toyota Glanza; and not to mention, the Honda Jazz. Tata Altroz gets many segment-first innovations like 90-degree opening doors for easy ingress and egress and is also the most value-for-money offering in the segment with prices starting at INR 5.69 lakh*. In terms of powertrain options, the car gets petrol, a turbo petrol as well as a diesel engine. The diesel unit is a 1.5-litre engine that delivers 89 bhp and 200Nm of torque. Tata is offering a sole manual transmission option throughout the range.

In terms of features, the top-of-the-line XZ trim gets keyless entry and start, electric ORVMs, and cruise control. Also on offer are flat-bottom, tilt-adjustable steering with controls for audio and voice commands. The driver’s seat is height adjustable. There’s a single zone digital climate control system with rear AC vents along with a Harman touchscreen multimedia system complete with Andriod Auto and Apple Carplay.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The i10 has been an ever-popular badge in the hatchback segment in India and with its latest update, Hyundai has made the package a lot more attractive with modern features and laudable powertrain options. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios offers first-in-segment features like a wireless phone charger, 7.9-inch touch screen infotainment system - a multi-media system equipped with smartphone connectivity - Android Auto, Apple Car Play, voice recognition function along with i-Blue smartphone app support. It also features the Arkamys Premium Sound System with four modes to choose from – Natural, Live, Lounge and Club. Safety features in the car come in the form of driver and passengers airbags and seat belt warning.

While there's a petrol and turbo petrol option available at your disposable, there's also a diesel option, which is a 1.2-litre engine that outputs 74 bhp at 4000 rpm and 190 Nm at 1750 rpm. The diesel engine comes mated to both a manual and an AMT gearbox, making it an attractive choice for those looking for an affordable diesel automatic as well. Prices for the diesel variants of the car begins at INR 7.12 lakh* for the Magna variant and goes up to INR 8.27 lakh* for the Sportz variant and it competes against the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Ford Figo.

Ford Figo

The Ford Figo has a firm ground among the competent hatchbacks in India. Ahead of its transition to BS-VI emission norms, the car had undergone a midlife facelift that made the offering more appealing. Instead of substantial changes, Ford decided to give the car small updates that made the car look fresher and more modern. The changes came in the front with a new grille that is more protruding than before and makes the front look a bit bolder. At the sides, ford has retained the silhouette and was largely similar except for the new chiselled bumper.

On the inside, the car comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. However, it is not the Sync3 unit that you will find on the Freestyle and the Aspire. While this does not prove to be a deal-breaker, it should be noted that phone mirroring features, which means no Android Auto, no Apple CarPlay and no mirror link either. Mechanically, the diesel powertrain is a 1.5-litre diesel engine that delivers 99 bhp and 215 Nm of torque. The transmission option is a sole 5-speed manual gearbox. More than anything, the Ford Figo comes with a best-in-class 6 airbags on the top variant.

Hyundai i20

Like i10, the Hyundai i20 has been a popular name in the premium hatchback segment of India and its new avatar, the i20 comes with features loaded to the brim. The car now comes with Hyundai’s Blue Link connectivity system that comes along with 50+ connected features along with OTA updates. The new version, according to Hyundai is made up of 66 per cent high-strength steel and is lighter than before. The car benefits from a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay. Also on offer, on the top-spec Asta (O) trim is a digital instrument cluster, a 7 speaker Bose sound system, sunroof, a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting and much more.

In terms of safety, the car gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management and hill start assist, to name a few. The diesel option in question is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit that is also present in the Venue. As of now, Hyundai only provides the engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox in the new i20. The unit delivers 99 bhp at 4000 rpm and 240 Nm at 1500 rpm. There's also a petrol and a turbo petrol engine to opt for.

Ford Freestyle

Last on our list is the Ford Freestyle, Ford Figo based CUV or utility hatchback that is being offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the petrol-powered Freestyle is available in five variants: Ambiente, Trend, Titanium, Titanium+, and Flair, the diesel-powered Freestyle comes in four: Trend, Titanium, Titanium+, and Flair. At its heart, the diesel powertrain is a 1.5-litre diesel engine that delivers 99 bhp and 215 Nm of torque. The transmission option is a sole 5-speed manual gearbox.

In terms of safety, the Freestyle gets up to six airbags, auto headlamps, auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, Active Rollover Protection, and ABS with EBD among others. In terms of features, it gets the Ford Pass connected car tech, push-button start/stop, and more. In the domestic market, the Freestyle goes up against the likes of Renault Triber, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and Ford Figo.

*Ex-showroom prices