Top 5 Automatic Small cars in India - Hyundai i20 to Maruti Baleno

A hatchback for the Indian roads makes complete sense. Its small size helps the driver manoeuvre in traffic with ease and being small also means lesser price, while offering greater fuel economy. No wonder hatchback is the single largest selling body type in our country. However, if drivability is the least of your concern and traffic bothers you, then there are plenty of options with automatic transmission as well. Hence, if you are looking for your next hatchback with automatic transmission, then here is a list of Top 5 Automatic Small cars in India-

Hyundai i20

In its new avatar, the Hyundai i20 comes with features loaded to the brim. It replaces the older gen Elite i20 and establishes itself as a true premium hatchback with features like Hyundai’s Blue Link connectivity system that comes along with 50+ connected features along with OTA updates. The car also benefits from a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay. Also on offer, on the top-spec Asta (O) trim is a digital instrument cluster, a 7 speaker Bose sound system, sunroof, a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting and much more.

But what's more important is the fact that it gets two automatic gearbox options to suit your needs, both with the 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 87 bhp and 115 Nm of torque. There's a CVT unit in four variants, while there's also a DCT gearbox for performance aficionados in 4 variants. However, if you are the one who considers the newly launched iMT (intelligent manual transmission) as an automatic gearbox, the good news is i20 also gets this gearbox in multiple variants.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The next model in our list of Top 5 Automatic Small cars in India is none other than the Maruti Suzuki Swift, which is the best selling hatchback of India for four years in a row. Maruti recently launched the updated version of Swift, now in its third generation with changes coming in the form of a brand new engine and a handful of exterior and interior changes to keep it fresh in the portfolio. The talking point of the Swift is a brand new engine in the form of a K12 series Dual Jet Dual VVT engine with an idle start-stop function. Simply put, the same 1.2-litre engine will now return a higher fuel efficiency of 23.20-kmpl in manual transmission and 23.76-kmpl when paired with the AMT gearbox. The power figures have also bumped by 7 bhp to 89 bhp and 113 Nm of torque.

In terms of cosmetic changes, the 2021 Swift features a new chrome stripe on the single-piece front grille which now has a mesh pattern. Other highlights include a dual-tone exterior shade, projector headlights, LED DRLs, 15-inch precision-cut alloy wheels, floating roof effect are to be carried over from the current model. On the inside, the cabin gets silver ornamentation and a twin-pod instrument cluster with a coloured 4.2-inch TFT display. The new Swift now also ships with cruise control, idle start-stop function, and key synchronised auto-foldable ORVMs.

Volkswagen Polo

The Volkswagen Polo has been a potent competitor in the performance and premium hatchback segment of India. Prices for the car starts at INR 6.01 lakh and goes up to INR 9.92 lakh* for the top-rung variant. While the car is known for its timeless design and driving fun, it also gets an automatic gearbox to suit the premium bunch. The car comes in four variants including the Trendline, Comfortline, Highline Plus, and GT. At its heart, the car gets an option between a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 75 PS and 95 Nm and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor making 110 PS and 175 Nm. While the former is mated to a 5-speed MT, the latter can be paired with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

In terms of features, the car comes with premium features like cruise control, auto AC with rear AC vents, rain-sensing wipers, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Similarly, its safety net comes equipped with rear parking sensors and dual front airbags. In India, the car goes up against the likes of Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno/Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz, and the Honda Jazz.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Another Hyundai on our list of Top 5 Automatic Small cars in India is the Grand i10 Nios, an ever-popular badge in the hatchback segment in India. Hyundai recently updated the Nios, making the package a lot more attractive with modern features and laudable powertrain options. More importantly, it ships with an AMT transmission in the car 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque.

The i10 Nios offers first-in-segment features like a wireless phone charger, 7.9-inch touch screen infotainment system - a multi-media system equipped with smartphone connectivity - Android Auto, Apple Car Play, voice recognition function along with i-Blue smartphone app support. It also features the Arkamys Premium Sound System with four modes to choose from – Natural, Live, Lounge and Club. Safety features in the car come in the form of driver and passengers airbags and seat belt warning.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Last on the list of Top 5 Automatic Small cars in India is the premium hatchback Baleno from the maker of Swift - Maruti Suzuki. The Baleno can be bought in four trims – Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. Under the hood, the Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol unit that generates 84 bhp and 140 Nm of torque. The engine gets a five-speed manual as standard, while there's also a CVT gearbox option. Interestingly, Baleno is the only Maruti product to get a CVT gearbox. The rest either gets AMT or AT options. The car is priced at INR 5.70 lakh* in India.

On the inside, the Baleno now gets black interiors with premium blue contrast detailing. On offers are a dual-tone seat fabric design and an upgraded next-generation Smartplay Studio connected infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The device also informs about low fuel, parking brake, etc. Standard safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts and rear parking sensors are standard.

So, which of these models in our list of Top 5 Automatic Small cars in India appeals the most to you?

*Ex-showroom prices.