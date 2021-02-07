Top 10 Torque-iest Cars Under INR 12 Lakh in India - IAB Picks

With the emission norms becoming more and more stringent with time, car manufacturers are now offering smaller capacity engines which not only run cleaner but also offer better efficiency and respectable power and torque output. However, with such a wide range of products available in the market, it becomes difficult for the buyers to determine which one is more suitable for their needs. For those who are looking to buy a car that has high power and torque figures and costs under INR 12 lakh, here is a list of top 10 options available:

Mahindra XUV300 Diesel

Starting Price: INR 8.7 lakh*

The Mahindra XUV300 diesel is not only the most powerful car in the segment but also has the maximum torque output which makes it an extremely fun-to-drive and capable machine. It gets a 1.5L oil burner which can deliver 116.6 PS of max power while the peak torque output happens to be 300 Nm. This engine can be had with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. Having said that, the XUV300 also remains one of the best cars in the market under INR 20 lakh* in terms of overall comfort and driving dynamics.

Mahindra Marazzo Diesel

Starting Price: INR 11.64 lakh*

A 1.5L diesel motor powers the Mahindra Marazzo. This engine churns out 122 PS and 300 Nm of peak torque output. With the ex-showroom price of the car starting from just INR 11.64 lakh, the Marazzo is definitely a value for money product which comes with an extremely practical and useful package. It also happens to be the only 7-seater SUV in our list.

Tata Nexon Diesel

Starting Price: INR 8.45 lakh*

The Tata Nexon is currently one of the safest Made In India cars. It is powered by a 1.5L diesel engine that puts out 110 PS and 260 Nm. This engine can be had with a 6-speed manual gearbox while the buyers can also opt for the optional AMT unit. The car also comes with multiple drive modes to make it more suitable for different driving conditions.

Renault Duster Turbo Petrol

Starting Price: INR 10.87 lakh*

With the launch of the Renault Duster BS6, the brand introduced the new 1.3L turbo petrol engine which delivers 156 PS while the torque output is claimed to be 254 Nm. The power and torque output figures make the Duster one of the most powerful turbo cars available in the market under INR 20 lakh* bracket.

Kia Sonet Diesel

Starting Price: INR 10.39 lakh*

The Kia Sonet is one of the latest entrants in the segment and is offered with four different engine options which also include a 1.5L WGT diesel unit. This engine churns out 115 PS. The peak torque output on the other hand happens to be 250 Nm. The Kia Sonet boasts a premium in-cabin experience and is also available with several features which give it a clear edge over its rivals.

Hyundai Venue Diesel

Starting Price: INR 8.28 Lakh*

The Hyundai Venue is one of the best selling SUVs in the market and comes with an extensive feature list in addition to powerful and refined engine options. The Venue diesel is powered by a 1.5L diesel engine that churns out 100 PS and 240 Nm of peak torque output. This engine can be had with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Hyundai i20 Diesel

Starting Price: INR 8.19 lakh*

Hyundai launched the new i20 in the market a few months ago and the car is now offered with many upgrades which make it a great package. The i20 diesel variant is powered by a 1.5L diesel engine which also powers the Venue and is claimed to produce 100 PS and 240 Nm of peak torque output. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and has a strong mid-range which makes it a dependable highway companion.

Ford Ecosport Diesel

Starting price: INR 9.99 lakh*

For those who are looking for a well-built and a fun-to-drive car, the Ford Ecosport will be a great option. The car is powered by the tried and tested 1.5L TDCi motor which boasts supreme driveability and long term reliability. This engine delivers 100 PS while the maximum torque output stands at 215 Nm. A 5-speed manual gearbox comes mated to this engine and there is no automatic on offer.

Ford Figo Diesel

Starting Price: INR 7.74 lakh*

Just like the Ecosport, the Figo is also powered by the same 1.5L TDCi engine that puts up 100 PS and 215 Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Ford Figo is not only one of the most affordable diesel cars in the market right now but is also one of the most practical and fun-to-drive cars on sale in India. It has superior driving dynamics to most of the other cars and delivers a claimed fuel economy of 25 kmpl which makes it a practical choice in our list.

Ford Freestyle Diesel

Starting Price: INR 8.19 Lakh*

With maximum power and torque output of 100 PS and 215 Nm respectively, the Ford Freestyle is a practical and capable vehicle. In addition to great build quality, the Freestyle is also offered with a spacious and comfortable cabin while the beefed-up suspension makes it suitable for rough usage as well.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more such top-10 lists and latest four-wheeler news.