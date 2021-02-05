Top 10 Most Powerful Cars In India Under INR 12 Lakh - IAB Picks

Car manufacturers nowadays are upgrading and launching a number of new cars in the market which are offered with a long list of features, powerful engine options, and attractive looks. However, with such a wide range of options, the buyers are most often left confused and hence find it difficult to make the right choice. Having said that, if you are someone who is looking to buy a powerful and fun-to-drive car, here is a list of top 10 most powerful cars under INR 12 lakh* currently on sale in the Indian market.

Renault Duster Turbo Petrol

Starting Price: INR 10.87 lakh*

The new Renault Duster comes with a 1.3-L turbocharged petrol engine which makes 156 PS and 254 Nm of maximum torque. This engine can be had with a manual as well as a CVT gearbox and has a strong mid-range, making it one of the fastest SUVs in the segment. Being a turbocharged engine, this engine does struggle at low RPMs but as the tachometer climbs, the surge in the power delivery is commendable.

Ford Ecosport Petrol

Starting Price: INR 7.99 lakh*

Powering the Ford Ecosport is the 1.5-L three cylinder Dragon petrol engine, which is not just refined and smooth, but is also one of the most powerful engines in the segment. This engine has impressed us with its supreme low-end power delivery and highway performance, hence making it a great choice for those who are looking for a practical and a fun to drive compact SUV. For those wondering, the peak power output from this engine stands at 122 PS while the peak torque output is 149 Nm. This engine can be had with a 5-speed manual while the buyers can also opt for the optional 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Mahindra Marazzo Diesel

Starting Price: INR 11.64 lakh*

We have a limited range of products in the MPV segment and the Mahindra Marazzo is definitely one of the most capable and affordable cars in the market. The car gets a 1.5-L diesel engine producing 122 Ps and 300 Nm of peak torque output, making it a powerful highway companion. This engine is only available with a 6-speed manual gearbox. In addition to this, the Marazzo is the only car in our list of top 10 most powerful cars under Rs 12 Lakh which comes with three rows of seating.

Honda City 5th-Gen Petrol

Starting Price: INR 10.99 lakh*

Honda introduced the new DOHC 1.5-L i-VTEC engine in the new Honda City which delivers 121 Ps while the torque output remains similar to the outgoing model at 145 Nm. This naturally aspirated engine not only has a high power output but also provides a great combination of efficiency and the practicality to the buyers. On the downside though, the new City petrol struggles with poor low-end and a healthy power output is only available after you hit the mid-range.

Kia Sonet Turbo Petrol

Starting Price: INR 8.55 lakh*

The Kia Sonet is one of the latest entrants in the segment which also has cars like the Hyundai Venue, Ford Ecosport, Mahindra XUV300, etc and is offered as an attractive and a feature rich product. The Sonet can be had with a turbo petrol engine that delivers 120 Ps and 172 Nm of peak torque output. This engine can be had with a DCT and iMT gearbox. The buyers can alternatively buy the 115 PS diesel version of the car as well if the monthly usage is high.

Hyundai Venue Turbo Petrol

Starting Price: INR 8.64 Lakh*

The Hyundai Venue is the most affordable SUV in the Korean carmaker’s line-up and is offered as a VFM product with a long and extensive features list as well as powerful engine options. The turbocharged petrol engine powering the Venue produces 120 Ps of maximum power output. The peak torque on the other hand stands at around 171 Nm while the gearboxes on offer include manual as well as a DCT automatic gearbox. The Venue looks funky and fresh and is a great product for those who need a practical urban car.

Hyundai i20 Turbo Petrol

Starting Price: INR 8.79 lakh*

The new Hyundai i20 boasts phenomenal driving dynamics when compared to the outgoing model and is now offered as a much better package. The brand is also offering a more powerful version of the car which gets a 1.0-L t-GDi motor that puts out 120 Ps and 171 Nm of peak torque output. This engine can be had with manual as well as with a DCT gearbox.

Tata Nexon Turbo Petrol

Starting price: INR 7.09 lakh*

With a safety crash test rating of five stars out of five, the Tata Nexon is a great choice for the buyers looking for a comfortable and a safe vehicle for everyday usage. The turbo petrol powering the Nexon churns out 120 Ps while the peak torque output stands at 170 Nm. This engine can be had with a 6-speed manual as well with an AMT gearbox. While the power delivery from this engine is decent, it is the refinement that could have been improved with the launch of the new facelift model.

Honda City 4th-Gen Petrol

Starting Price: INR 9.29 lakh*

The 4th gen City is still on sale in the Indian market and can only be had with the 1.5-L i-VTEC engine that delivers 119 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque output. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and is considered to be a great choice for the hardcore driving enthusiasts.

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Petrol

Starting Price: INR 7.95 Lakh*

With maximum power and torque output of 122 Ps and 149 Nm respectively, the Mahindra XUV300 left me impressed with its supreme driving dynamics and comfortable ride quality. The XUV300 is also the safest made in India car and has a GNCAP rating of 5 stars. Mahindra also recently launched an automatic gearbox option with the petrol engine of the XUV300.

With this being said, what do you think about the cars in our list of top 10 most powerful cars under INR 12 lakh*? Do let us know in the comments box below.

