The Maruti XL6 is the biggest offering from the stable of Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa chain of premium models and basically a rugged-looking version of Maruti Ertiga.

‘Same same, but different’ – a phrase which perfectly describes the picture having the Maruti XL6 as well as Maruti Ertiga in one common scene. The two MPVs share a lot in common with each other – the basic silhouette, interior cabin layout, engineering under the skin and majority of comfort and convenience as well as safety features.

However, both of them cater to completely different audiences, which make them possess different feel altogether. Yes, there are some major changes which do differentiate them from each other.

Maruti XL6 vs. Maruti Ertiga - Dimensions

Both the Maruti XL6 as well as Maruti Ertiga are based on the same platform and do get the same wheelbase of 2,740 mm. However, thanks to the minute sheet metal changes carried out all around the vehicle, the XL6 does look and actually possesses bigger dimensions over the Ertiga. The length, width and height of the XL6 are more than those of the Ertiga.

Dimensions Maruti XL6 Maruti Ertiga Difference Length 4,445 mm 4,395 mm 50 mm Width 1,775 mm 1,735 mm 40 mm Height 1,700 mm 1,690 mm 10 mm Wheelbase 2,740 mm 2,740 mm 0 mm

Maruti XL6 vs. Maruti Ertiga - Design

Exterior

The Maruti XL6 takes the already appealing design of the Maruti Ertiga and moulds it into a much bolder design.

The biggest and most evident difference between both the vehicles are at the front. While the Ertiga comes with a compact trapezoidal grille, the XL6 has a bigger and more aggressive-looking hexagonal grille. The headlamps of the XL6 are bigger and edgier.

Also, while the Ertiga looks plain with its halogen projectors, the XL6 looks flashier because of its LED headlamps. The LED headlamps include daytime running LED placed in the middle, which blends well with the centre chrome garnish line of the grille. The XL6 also gets a silver finished skid plate and black plastic surround for the fog lamps.

The profile of the Maruti Ertiga and the Maruti XL6 looks almost the same, with both the vehicles sharing window panels, doors, 15-inch alloy wheels with same design and outside rearview mirrors. However, the XL6 gets the same alloy wheels and rearview mirrors painted in black, large roof rails and body cladding running across the length.

Both the Ertiga and the XL6 get the same setup of L-shaped tail lamps, a flat windshield and the same tailgate at the rear. The latter features a gloss black panel below the rear windshield running across the width of the car and a thick silver skid plate going with the rugged theme.

Interior

The interior of both the Maruti XL6 as well as the Maruti Ertiga is exactly the same – the difference lies in the colour theme and the trims. While the cabin of the Maruti XL6 is finished entirely in black with a layer of stone finish garnish running through the dashboard, the cabin of the Ertiga feels brighter with the dual-tone black and beige theme, with the atone finish being replaced here by faux wood.

Both the vehicles get the same flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel as well as instrument console with coloured MID in between. The centre console, too, is exactly the same in both the vehicles, with a protruding 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (the XL6 getting the latest Smartplay Studio system) and an automatic climate control panel below it.

A major difference is in the second row of seats of both the MPVs. While the Maruti XL6 gets two captain seats in the second row, the Maruti Ertiga has a bench which can accommodate three people abreast.

Maruti XL6 vs. Maruti Ertiga - Features

The Maruti XL6 and the Maruti Ertiga share a common list of features, which on the inside, includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, push-button start with keyless entry, driver seat height adjustment, AC vents for all the three rows, tilt-adjustable steering and automatic climate control.

Being a more premium than the Ertiga, the XL6 does come with a few additional features in the form of LED headlamps, daytime running LEDs, LED fog lamps, leather seats and cruise control.

The list of safety features, however, is identical in both the vehicles, which includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, reverse parking sensors with camera, ISOFIX mounts for child seats, electronic stability program and hill hold assist (the last two features being available only in the automatic variants).

Maruti XL6 vs. Maruti Ertiga - Engine & Transmission

The Maruti Ertiga and Maruti XL6 both are available with the K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine (104.69 PS/138 Nm) linked to a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic transmission. The former is available with a CNG version of the same engine as well. Running on CNG, the same engine's maximum power and maximum torque drop to 92.45 PS and 122 Nm respectively. A 5-speed manual transmission is standard in the CNG version.

Maruti XL6 vs. Maruti Ertiga - Mileage

Given that both the Maruti XL6 petrol and the Maruti Ertiga petrol share the same powertrain in the same state of tune, their fuel efficiency figures are identical. While the variants equipped with the manual gearbox deliver a fuel economy of 19.01 km/l, the automatic variants promise a fuel economy of 17.99 km/l. The Maruti Ertiga CNG has a fuel economy rating of 26.08 km/kg.

Maruti XL6 vs. Maruti Ertiga - Price*

The Maruti XL6 surely looks and feels more premium over the Maruti Ertiga, and for the additional equipment and rugged appeal it carries over the Ertiga, it does command a considerable premium over the latter, which is quite justifiable.

Model Manual Automatic Maruti XL6 INR 9.85-10.42 lakh INR 10.95-11.51 lakh Maruti Ertiga INR 7.59-9.71 lakh INR 9.36-10.13 lakh

*Ex-showroom Delhi