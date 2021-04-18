Tired of Waiting, Fan Photoshops New Mahindra XUV500 on Moon!

Mahindra XUV500 was the brand’s first attempt at making a monocoque frame-based SUV. The brand’s attempt indeed turned out to be a successful one. However, now after being on sale for around a decade, the Mahindra XUV500 has started to show its age. Well, Mahindra has all the ears towards the consumers and is developing a new-gen model of the XUV500, which is slated to go on sale by sometime this year. Test mules of the new Mahindra XUV500 have been spotted numerous times to date, but Mahindra has still not confirmed the official launch/unveil date of the SUV. Annoyed with the never-ending wait for the new Mahindra XUV500, a fan did something crazy.

As can be seen in the above image, the XUV500 fan has photoshopped a test prototype of the upcoming new-gen model of the car on the moon. The image was uploaded on a social media platform by Ravijit Singh Dhiman. Test mules of the new XUV500 have been spotted in almost every corner of the country by now. Hence, the fan might’ve thought that the moon is the only place left to become the testing ground for the new Mahindra XUV500 prototypes. Since the mules of the upcoming new-gen Mahindra XUV500 are on roads in production-ready guise, they have revealed a lot about the upcoming SUV.

Design-wise, the new-gen model will be a completely different one in comparison to the outgoing car. However, it will continue to retain some XUV500-typical design cues, like the 7-slat radiator grille and the curvy rear wheel arches. Interestingly, there will be some futuristic touches on the outside, such as Tesla-like door handles, panoramic sunroof, all-LED lighting, and more. Additionally, the feature list will include powered front seats with memory function, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control and more. Also, a Mercedes-like twin-display setup will be present on the dashboard.

The engine options will include a new 2.0L 150PS mStallion turbo-petrol unit and the existing 130 PS 2.2L mHawk oil burner. These engines will be available with two gearbox choices – 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Prices for the new-gen Mahindra XUV500 are expected to start from INR 14 lakh. Once launched, the new Mahindra XUV500 will compete with the likes of Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.

