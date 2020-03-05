2020 Honda WR-V (facelift) with LED headlamps and more new features revealed [Video]

The 2020 Honda WR-V has been officially revealed and will be launched in India soon. The new model is not only BS-VI compliant but also includes a few design and equipment changes.

The BS-VI upgrade for the Honda WR-V coincides with its mid-cycle refresh. The crossover-styled sub-compact hatchback has received a new radiator grille with horizontal slats and a more upright Solid Wing chrome grille. Its halogen headlamps have been replaced with LED projector headlamps. The rear combination lamps have been tweaked and include a C-shaped LED tail light.

Like the BS-IV model, the BS-VI model will be equipped with features like 7.0-inch Digipad 2.0 touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and sat-nav, electric sunroof, automatic climate control, cruise control, 16-inch alloy wheels and dual-front airbags.

The old Honda WR-V is available with a BS-IV 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine and a BS-IV 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine. The naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine produces 90 PS at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm of torque at 4,800 rpm. It comes linked to a 5-speed manual transmission. The turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine develops 100 PS at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm. It is offered with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The 2020 Honda WR-V would be offered with the upgraded, BS-VI version of the aforementioned engines. Its transmission choices should also be the same. The prices will be higher, though.

Old Honda WR-V petrol - Prices*

WR-V S MT Edge+ Edition - INR 8,08,050

WR-V S MT - INR 8,15,000

WR-V VX MT - INR 9,25,000

WR-V VX MT Exclusive Edition - INR 9,35,050

Old Honda WR-V diesel - Prices*

WR-V S MT Edge+ Edition - INR 9,16,050

WR-V S MT - INR 9,25,000

WR-V V MT - INR 9,95,000

WR-V VX MT - INR 10,35,000

WR-V VX MT Exclusive Edition - INR 10,48,050

*Ex-showroom Delhi