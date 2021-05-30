This Maruti Ignis Gets A Lurid Purple And Black Wrap Job

Maruti introduced the Ignis in India in 2016 exclusively through their NEXA premium retail chain. Targeted at the millennial and young working demographic, the Ignis comes with a funky and quirky design that has had admirers and detractors alike. Most people have second thoughts about the rear end, but this also makes the Ignis easily stand out in the traffic. It also has some nice callbacks in its design like the three slashes on the C-pillar which is a homage to the Suzuki Fronte Coupe of the ’70s. The Ignis is also becoming a favourite among modifiers as aftermarket parts for it is quite easily available in the country. Today we came across this modified Ignis which gets an attention-grabbing wrap job.

The pictures of this modified Maruti Ignis has been uploaded by Modified_In on Instagram. The first thing that will instantly catch your attention is the lurid purple and black dual-tone wrap job. The wrap job is in a metallic finish, with most of the front-end and roof being wrapped in black while the sides and rear are wrapped in purple. The colourway also gives this Ignis a contrasting finish, like the front upper half of the bumper is purple, while the door handles, ORVMs, roof spoiler and half of the rear bumper is wrapped in black.

Other visible changes include a set of new six-spoke graphite grey alloy wheels, Yokohama tyres, and an aftermarket exhaust tip. There are also a pair of racing tow straps on the front and rear. Though there are no details about other changes, but the wrap job itself is more than enough to catch peoples’ attention.

The Maruti Ignis received a mid-life facelift last year which updated its powertrain to meet BS-VI emission norms, and also brought visual tweaks like a new front grille, bumper, and fog lamp housings. Maruti also added two new colour options while the interior gets a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with inbuilt Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Prices for the Maruti Ignis start from Rs 4.95 lakh for the base Sigma trim and goes up to Rs 7.36 lakh for the flagship Alpha AMT variant. Do note all prices are ex-showroom. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 83 PS and 113 Nm of peak power and torque figures respectively. You can pair the engine with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT transmission.

