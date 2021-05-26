The multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) segment has started getting hyped up in India. The MPVs are popular among buyers for their strong road presence and spacious cabin. Several automakers are planning to introduce new MPVs in the Indian market. Here is a list of 5 Upcoming MPVs in India for your perusal.

Upcoming MPVs in India - Toyota's Rebadged Maruti Ertiga

The first car on our list of 5 Upcoming MPVs in India starts with a vehicle that you're all already familiar with. After coming up with the Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser, Toyota Kirloskar Motor is now planning to introduce a rebadged version of Ertiga in the Indian market. It is likely to hit our shores in the second half of next year. It will employ some subtle cosmetic and feature updates on the outside and inside. In our market, it will directly rival the Maruti Ertiga. It is expected to be powered by Maruti Ertiga’s 1.5-litre petrol with a mild-hybrid system. The same power plant options does duties in Maruti S-Cross, Ciaz, XL6 and Vitara Brezza.

Fourth-gen Carnival

Right now, Kia Carnival is the flagship car in its automaker's stable in our market. In India, the carmaker is offering the third-gen model of the MPV, while it has already launched the fourth-gen version of the car in many foreign markets. One can see that the fourth-gen Carnival looks much more modern than the third-gen model offered in India. It is expected to launch in our market by the end of this year. The upcoming model of the MPV will get a refreshed cabin and will employ a new steering wheel, a bigger touchscreen infotainment unit, a fully digital instrument console and new AC control panels. It is likely to derive power from a 2.2-litre diesel enginen which develops 202 PS of power and comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Citroen Berlingo

Next, on our list of 5 Upcoming MPVs in India is what could become the third offering from Citroen. The Berlingo has been snapped several times while getting tested on Indian roads. Right now, the automaker has only offered one car in our market, which is the C5 Aircross. Next, it will launch the C3 here. There is no confirmation from the carmaker regarding Berlingo's official launch in our market but it does look like this MPV is headed our way. If launched, it will be offered with two different powertrain options- 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Transmission duties will be done by both manual and automatic gearbox.

Kia KY MPV

Alongside the fourth-gen Carnival, Kia is also planning to launch another all-new MPV by next year. It has been already snapped while getting tested. Many of you may know that the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar is based on the Hyundai Creta platform, so one can expect the new Kia KY MPV to be based on the platform of Hyundai Creta or Kia Seltos. In the Indian auto market, it will be positioned between Maruti Ertiga and Toyota Innova. It will compete against the likes of Mahindra Marazzo. The all-new Kia KY MPV will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol and diesel mill. The former will produce 133bhp of peak power and 145 Nm of torque, while the latter is capable of shredding out power and torque outputs of 113bhp and 250 Nm. One can also expect the KY MPV to be powered by the 2.0-litre petrol unit, which will be offered in Hyundai Alcazar.

Hyundai Staria

The last model on our list of 5 Upcoming MPVs in India is a vehicle that could become the most premium model in Hyundai Motor India Ltd's stable. Hyundai has recently revealed an all-new MPV named Staria. There’s no confirmation from the carmaker regarding its India launch but it does look like it could be brought to our market to take on the Toyota Innova Crysta. However, one can see that the all-new Hyundai MPV has a very unique and versatile design language. The front fascia of the car is inspired by the spaceship. Dimensionally, it is longer, wider and taller than the third-gen Kia Carnival offered in our market. The MPV will be offered multiple seating options. It will derive power from a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 3.5-litre V6 gasoline mill.

So, which of these 5 Upcoming MPVs in India are you waiting for?