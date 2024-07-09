Chinese EV Brand Zeekr Teases its Tesla Model Y Rival

Chinese EV maker Zeekr has teased its all-electric SUV, poised to rival the Tesla Model Y, on Chinese social media.

Shared on Weibo by Zeekr’s VP, Lin Jinwen, the teaser images show the SUV in orange-patterned camouflage, hinting at its design. Currently codenamed CX1e, the SUV’s official reveal is slated for later this year.

The livery pattern, featuring the letters Z and X, suggests the vehicle might be named ZX or XZ. The images reveal potential styling cues like flush-fitting door handles and low-set headlights. A lip above the front window hints at a LiDAR sensor, indicating advanced self-driving capabilities.

Expected to use the SEA 1 platform from Geely, the SUV will share architecture with the mid-sized 007 sedan, promising robust performance with a double-wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension.

Founded in 2021, Zeekr is a sister brand to Polestar and Volvo, all under the Geely umbrella.

