Chinese EV Brand Zeekr Teases its Tesla Model Y Rival

09/07/2024 - 19:25 | ,  ,  ,   | IAB Team

Chinese EV maker Zeekr has teased its all-electric SUV, poised to rival the Tesla Model Y, on Chinese social media.

Zeekr Suv Teaser Image Front Quarter

Shared on Weibo by Zeekr’s VP, Lin Jinwen, the teaser images show the SUV in orange-patterned camouflage, hinting at its design. Currently codenamed CX1e, the SUV’s official reveal is slated for later this year.

Also read: Toyota's Upcoming EV to Rival Tesla's Autonomous Driving

The livery pattern, featuring the letters Z and X, suggests the vehicle might be named ZX or XZ. The images reveal potential styling cues like flush-fitting door handles and low-set headlights. A lip above the front window hints at a LiDAR sensor, indicating advanced self-driving capabilities.

Zeekr Suv Teaser Image Front Quarter Left

Expected to use the SEA 1 platform from Geely, the SUV will share architecture with the mid-sized 007 sedan, promising robust performance with a double-wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension.

Founded in 2021, Zeekr is a sister brand to Polestar and Volvo, all under the Geely umbrella.

Source

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest