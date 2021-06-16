New Scrambler Ducati Course is a Golden Opportunity for Design Students

Scrambler Ducati has partnered with The Bridge School, India (TBS) for a specially crafted program called TBS-Scrambler Ducati Industry Connect Programme to mentor top design talents of India. It’s a golden opportunity for the country’s design students to learn more about automotive design.

What’s the Objective of the Course?

The sole objective of the course is to groom youngsters with a flair for automotive design via an intense and immersive hands-on process that boosts their confidence to step into the global design ecosystem. Through this flagship programme hosted by The Bridge School, Ducati intends to reach a wide spectrum of Automotive Design students and enthusiasts.

What Does the Course Offer?

TBS-Scrambler Ducati Industry Connect Programme will include a brand immersion exercise to be followed up with benchmarking and deep design research. Research is the key to design thinking and the ability to generate user empathy caps any great design. Setting clear design and business objectives that will translate into creative concepts remains its primary focus and agenda. All this will be executed by the students under the able guidance of senior mentors from The Bridge School.

The course structure is to embed fresh minds into brand mandatories in line with the user behaviour that further manifests an emotional connect - one of the guiding forces behind the development of the new Scrambler Ducati.

Who Should Join?

This course is suitable for those pursuing Automotive and Transportation Design or Master of Design, and also students with a passion for motorcycles and a special love for Scrambler Ducati. The selection of the students will be based on the combination of their intellect, skills and aptitude. A thinking mind, with a flair for whipping up highly desirable designs in high-pressure environments and a penchant for rapid sketching with lateral thinking, would be required. All of these factors will be judged through student portfolios showcasing the best work samples.

What Happens After the Course?

At the end of the course, the students will be awarded the coveted certificate from The Bridge School, with a special mention of the Scrambler project. The students will also greatly benefit from the deep insights into the working of the industry through personal interactions with leading designers and senior mentors from TBS.