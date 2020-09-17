Here’s How Tata Tiago Dark Edition Could Look Like, Rendered

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that in many ways Tata Tiago revived the fortune for the homegrown automaker, giving it a new lease of life in the country. The budget hatchback is known to be value-for-money, good looking and offers certain segment best features like Harman Kardon sound system. Tata recently updated the Tiago with BS-VI compliant engine and cosmetic changes.

Tata Motors also added new paint options to reach a wide audience. However, our in house designer Shoeb R. Kalania decided to give the new Tiago certain makeover. Shoeb got inspired from Tata Harrier Dark Edition and tried carrying forward the same all-black theme to the small hatchback. The results, as expected, are surprising and eye-catching.

Tata Tiago Dark Edition gets the similar all-black paint as the flagship Harrier Dark Edition. As seen in the rendering, chrome elements are replaced with the piano-black finish including the chrome finish on the Humanity Line and fog lamp bezels.

Also changed are the diamond-cut alloys that now gets black finishing. To have some fun, regular headlamps have been replaced by the set of projector headlights. Talking about the cabin, the all-black theme will be continued on the inside as well.

Tata Tiago is high on equipment list and gets a 7-inch ConnectNext infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and Harman audio system with four speakers. It also gets automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver seat, cooled glove box, tilt-adjustable steering wheel and more.

Powertrain wise, the Tata Tiago gets a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol motor producing 86 PS and 113 Nm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT gearbox options. In terms of safety, it gets dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, rear defogger, and front and rear fog lamps.

The Tata Tiago competes with Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Hyundai Santro. Now that Tata Tiago JTP version is no longer on sale, we can’t wait for this design to reach Pratap Bose, Design Head, Tata Motors as the all-black Tiago rendering looks gorgeous.

