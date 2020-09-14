Tata Altroz Premium Hatchback to be Official Partner for Dream11 IPL 2020

Tata Motors has announced that its premium hatchback, the Altroz will be the official partner for Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The IPL is set to begin on 19 September and will be played across 3 venues, located in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates. This is the third straight year of partnership between Tata Motors and BCCI for the IPL. In the past, Tata has partnered for models like the Nexon and Harrier.

The Tata Altroz was introduced as the brand’s first-ever premium hatchback that goes against players like the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and recently refreshed Honda Jazz.

Unlike its stablemates, the Altroz is based on a new ALFA modular platform that is lighter than the platform company has been using so far. It needs to be admitted that Tata has made a rather good looking car with a distinguished face. In addition to this, the flared wheel arches, the swooping belt-line, and the aggressively cut rear-end add to the sporty appeal of the car. The car is wider than most of its competition, if not longer. And the wheelbase of over 2500 mm is comparable as well.

In terms of features, the top-of-the-line XZ trim gets keyless entry and start, electric ORVMs, and cruise control. Also on offer are flat-bottom, tilt-adjustable steering with controls for audio and voice commands. The driver’s seat is height adjustable. There’s a single zone digital climate control system with rear AC vents along with a Harman touchscreen multimedia system complete with Andriod Auto and Apple Carplay.

In terms of powertrain options, Tata Altroz gets petrol as well as a diesel engine. The petrol engine comes in the form of a 1.2-litre unit that produces 85 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. The diesel, on the other hand, is a 1.5-litre engine that delivers 89 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. Tata is offering a sole manual transmission option throughout the range. However, unlike most of the other Tata cars that get an AMT, the Altroz is expected to get a DCT or CVT in the future.

Apart from this, Tata Altroz is also the first hatchback to be awarded Global NCAP five-star safety rating for crash tests performed specifically for Indian cars. Tata Altroz also gets industry first 90-degree doors for easy ingress and egress, inspired by the bird Albatross, which is also the inspiration behind the name Altroz.

