The newest kid on the block that's making quite some noise is the 2021 Tata Safari. Bookings for Tata's new flagship product commence from today while the launch is expected later this month itself. The Safari may only be a three-row version of the Tata Harrier but it is also the revival of an iconic nameplate from Tata Motor's history. When launched, prices of the new Safari are expected to range from INR 15-22 lakh and while it is big on style and features, what about performance?

And here we are talking about performance with respect to the Harrier. Both the SUVs are mechanically identical under the hood. They both are powered by a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Both the SUVs get the option of either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. While the older Safari was a proper 4x4, the new model is a front-wheel drive SUV. Here we are comparing the acceleration of the new Tata Safari vs Tata Harrier to see which is faster in their manual guises.

Tata Safari vs Tata Harrier - Acceleration Comparison

Tata Safari Tata Harrier 0-100kmph (First Attempt) 11.32 seconds 10.92 seconds 0-100kmph (Second Attempt) 10.92 seconds 10.52 seconds 0-100kmph (Third Attempt) 10.83 seconds 10.15 seconds

As can be seen from the table above, the Harrier has come out faster than the Safari in all the three runs. The best run achieved with the Harrier was 10.15 seconds while the best run achieved with the Safari is at 10.83 seconds. That's a difference of over half a second and with the specs identical for both SUVs, it boils down to the added weight on the Safari. Tata have added 63mm to the Harrier’s length and 80mm to the height to make way for a decent third row. And that has obviously made the Safari heavier. However, in the real world, there's little separating the two in terms of performance.

Just like the Harrier, the Safari too is based on the Land Rover-derived Omega architecture. The new Tata Safari is largely similar to the Harrier in terms of design. However, there are some key differences to note. The Safari boasts an unique grille up front with Tata's signature tri-arrow motifs finished in chrome. There’s more chrome encasing the split headlight clusters. The rear end of the Safari is completely unique with a full rear-quarter glass, a stepped roof, a new tail gate, roof rails and a more upright rear section.

The Safari always had to be a genuine three-row SUV and Tata say that it does not have an apologetic third row of seats. It will come in two seating configurations - a 6-seater with captain seats and a 7-seater with bench seats. Currently, the only rival for the Tata Safari in the Indian market are the MG Hector Plus and the current-gen Mahindra XUV500 as other three-row mid-size SUVs in this class. However, it will soon be joined by the likes of the 7-seater version of the Hyundai Creta and the upcoming next-gen Mahindra XUV500.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for Tata updates more and other four-wheeler news.