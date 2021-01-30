2021 Tata Safari Introductory Prices To Start From INR 14.99 Lakh

Tata Motors unveiled the 2021 Safari in India on January 26, 2021. Bookings for Tata's new flagship SUV will commence from February 4, 2021, before it officially goes on sale sometime in February. Now, according to a report by IndianAuto.com, we have learnt that introductory prices for the Tata Safari will start from INR 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base XE variant. Prices are likely to go up to INR 21.99 lakh for the top-spec XZ+ trim. While the carmaker is still yet to officially reveal the detailed price list, Tata Motors might just have hit a great spot with the pricing of the new Safari.

While the new 2021 Tata Safari is a three-row version of the Tata Harrier, it is also the revival of an iconic nameplate from the carmaker's history. The 2021 Tata Safari will be available in six trims in India - XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+. Compared to the base XE trim of the Harrier - which costs INR 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) - the Safari is just INR 1 lakh more expensive for an extra row of seats. At the top-end, the Safari would be about INR 1.5 lakh dearer than the Harrier. Tata Motors is a little tight-lipped about the launch of the new Safari. Details such as the launch date and booking amount still haven't been reveled.

The new Tata Safari is largely similar to the Harrier in terms of design. However, there are some key differences to note. The Safari boasts an unique grille up front with Tata's signature tri-arrow motifs finished in chrome. There’s more chrome encasing the split headlight clusters. The rear end of the Safari is completely unique with a full rear-quarter glass, a stepped roof and a more upright rear section. The tail-gate is completely new and the tail lights are slightly different as well. The Safari also gets new roof rails with silver inserts bearing the Safari inscription.

Tata have added 63mm to the Harrier’s length and 80mm to the height to make way for a decent third row. The Safari always had to be a genuine three-row SUV and Tata say that it does not have an apologetic third row of seats. It will come in two seating configurations - a 6-seater with captain seats and a 7-seater with bench seats. The basic dashboard layout and features list remain more or less identical to the Harrier. The Safari however gets a new Oyster white upholstery for the seats and the door pads and a new ash wood trim around the instrument panel.

Just like the Harrier, the Safari too is based on the Land Rover-derived Omega architecture. Under the hood, the Tata Safari is powered by the Harrier's Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Currently, the only rival for the Tata Safari in the Indian market is the MG Hector Plus as the only other three-row mid-size SUV in this class. However, it will soon be joined by the likes of the 7-seater version of the Hyundai Creta and the upcoming next-gen Mahindra XUV500.

