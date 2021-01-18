Hyundai 7-Seater Creta-Based SUV Spied Testing In India Once Again

It is already common news that Hyundai is working an a 7-seater version of the Creta and it is one of the most highly awaited cars from the South Korean company. The Hyundai 7-seater SUV has been spied testing on our roads on a couple of occasions already and it is likely to make its global debut by H2, 2021. The SUV has been spotted testing once again in India and it reveals a few more interesting details. Hyundai trademarked the name 'Alcazar' in India some time ago and that could very well be its official name when its launched.

In these new spy images, the prototype of the upcoming Hyundai 7-seater SUV can be seen riding on new alloy wheels that sport a design similar to the ones seen on the Venue, although the wheel size is certainly larger. Although the test mule is heavily wrapped in camouflage, we do know that the design will be largely similar to the Creta. The cascading grille (with different detailing) at the front along with the split LED headlamp setup are expected to be carried forward from the Creta.

Hyundai will however be redesigning the rear end of the SUV as it is expected to be 30mm longer than the Creta along with an increase of 20mm to the wheelbase. It will also come with a redesigned rear quarter glass area, although the split LED tail lamp setup at the rear is expected to be similar to the Creta. Additionally, the rear bumper too could be mildly revised.

We haven't seen any interior spy images of the upcoming Hyundai 7-seater SUV but the dashboard layout will most likely be very similar to the Creta. It will however boast of an additional third row of seats to take the seating capacity up to seven. Hyundai could even launch this SUV in a 6-seater version with captain seats like the middle row, just like MG Hector Plus or even the Tata Safari which too will come with captain seats for the middle row.

Under the hood, the Hyundai 7-seater SUV will borrow its powertrain options from the Creta. That means it will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options are also expected to remain the same. Mid-size 7-seater SUVs are again gaining some popularity in the Indian market and this upcoming Hyundai SUV will see competition from the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Jeep Compass 7-seater SUV, Mahindra XUV500 and the likes.

