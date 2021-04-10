Advertisement or marketing is the only way to grab the attention of prospective buyers. A few years back, Jeep and Tata Tata Motors indulged in a war to place big billboards on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Now, Tata has placed a new billboard on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway of the new-gen Safari. The hoarding is humongous in size, the largest we have ever seen for any car advertisement. This advertising billboard measures 28,000 plus sq. feet. The hoarding is visible from quite far away on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

This video has been uploaded on Tata Motors' YouTube channel, which shows how the massive billboard lights up at night and looks eye-catching. It’s not the first time that Tata Motors has placed such a massive car hoarding on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Earlier, when the carmaker was in a fight with Jeep, they put a sizeable billboard of the Harrier measuring 27,500 sq. feet. The size of the Tata Safari billboard is 225 feet wide and 125 feet tall. The automaker used 265 tons of steel to build the advertisement hoarding.

Talking about the new-gen Tata Safari, it is propelled by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine which is capable of shredding out power and torque outputs of 170bhp and 350 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Top-end trims of the safari even come equipped with a terrain response system. The SUV features three different driving modes - Normal, Rough and Wet. The 2021 Tata Safari is offered in seven trims - XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ and XZ+ and the top-spec Adventure Persona trim.

The new-gen Tata Safari is offered in both 6- and 7-seater configuration. It is now the flagship SUV in the automaker’s stable. Inside, it comes loaded with features like an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, connected car tech, drive modes, a six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a premium 9-speaker audio system from JBL, cruise control, a 7-inch display for the instrument cluster and an auto-dimming IRVM.

The Tata Safari retails in India with prices starting from INR 14.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base trim and goes all the way up to INR 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec Adventure Persona variant. In its segment, it rivals with the likes of MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar. As was expected, the Safari has racked up quite a demand for itself, with waiting period for the SUV going up to a maximum of 2 months already.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for Tata updates more and other four-wheeler news.