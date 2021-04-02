2021 Tata Safari XE Base Trim Detailed on Tape – VIDEO

The 2021 Tata Safari was one of the first launches of this year. With a starting price of INR 14.69 lakh, the Safari comes up as a rightly-priced offering. With added practicality over the Harrier, the Safari comes at a premium. It is on sale in a total of 11 trim options. However, the most affordable of all is the XE variant, which carries an ex-showroom price tag of INR 14.69 lakh. But what all does it have on offer is a question quite common. Here’s a YouTube video from the channel of Motor Planet Official, which gives a detailed view of the base-spec Tata Safari XE.

In the video, the host starts by explaining the mechanicals first. The base-spec Safari comes with a 2.0L oil burner that puts out 170 PS of peak power and 350 Nm of max torque. It comes coupled to a 6-speed MT here. However, in the higher trims, one can opt to settle down with a 6-speed AT as well. Moving over to the design, the host shows the DRLs, which also work as turn indicators. Sadly, the base trim misses out on LED DRLs and fog lamps, but it does come with projector headlamps. Also, the tri-arrow pattern grille stays the same across all variants.

The entry-level trim of Safari comes with 16-inch steel wheels, whereas the range-topping variants get 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The door handles aren’t body-coloured either. Interestingly, the ORVMs come with integrated turn indicators, but they cannot be operated electronically. The rear facet looks identical to the top variants, and from this profile, it is tough to distinguish the base trim from higher variants. Talking of the boot space, with all rows in place, the Safari gets 73 litres of trunk volume. Folding down the third-row increases it to 447 litres.

On the inside, the base trim comes with a slew of features onboard. The list includes AC vents and adjustable headrests for all rows, power windows, Boss mode, tilt & telescopic adjustability for the steering wheel, day-night IRVM, front centre armrest and more. However, it misses out on a lot of features that are offered in the higher variants. As is the case with other Tata cars, even the base-spec Safari gets some safety features as standard, namely dual-front airbags, traction control, rear parking sensors, ESP, roll-over mitigation, corner stability control, hill-hold control, brake disc wiping, all-four disc brakes, central locking, and ABS with EBD.

