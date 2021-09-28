Tata Punch Variants List with Colours Leaked - Petrol Engine, MT, AMT

A leaked image has surfaced online that tells us about the Tata Punch variants that will be available along with the colour options. The list also reveals the engine and transmission options of the upcoming car.

As per the leaked image, there will be five Tata Punch variants - Adventure MT, Adventure AMT, Accomplished MT, Creative MT, and Creative AMT. Depending on the trim, the colours include white, grey, Stonehenge, white DT black, grey DT black, blue DT black, Stonehenge DT black, urban bronze DT black, and blue DT white. It would be fair to assume that the DT (dual-tone) paint schemes will be offered with the higher-end variants.

The Tata Punch variants will also offer customers the choice of either going with a manual transmission or an AMT. It appears that the Adventure trim is the entry-level variant. Above it would sit the Accomplished line, and then we would have the Creative models. Well, all the confusion is expected to be cleared on 4 October 2021 when Tata Motors will officially unveil the new Punch.

Some of the Tata Punch exterior features that we know include LED DRLs that are placed high up above whereas the headlamps are positioned lower down - an arrangement that we have already witnessed in the Tata Harrier and 2021 Tata Safari. The taillights of the Tata Punch have a signature LED pattern that looks stunning and should help people identify the vehicle even from a distance. Its horizontal design resembles the letter “T” when viewed from left to right. The body cladding adds to the overall look and makes the vehicle appear bolder and more masculine.

As for the engine, the Tata Punch is expected to come equipped with a 1.2L petrol engine pumping out 86 BHP and 113 Nm. Official details will be revealed soon, perhaps, at the unveil or launch of the vehicle that’s slated to happen during the upcoming festive season.