Tata Safari Gold Edition Features to be Added to Safari Adventure Edition

Tata Motors has recently launched the Tata Safari Gold Edition. Available in two attractive colours, Black Gold and White Gold, the new version of the SUV is equipped with some new features to further enhance the premium-ness. Tata Motors has announced via a press release that some of these features will be added to the existing variants of the Safari which includes the Adventure Edition.

The Tata Safari Gold Edition interior has been enhanced with the inclusion of features such as the oyster-white diamond-quilted genuine leather seats, wireless charger, air purifier, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay over WiFi. These additions make the new version of the SUV the most impressive one yet.

The Tata Safari Gold Edition features that will be added to the existing variants of the SUV which includes the Adventure Edition include a wireless charger, air purifier, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay over WiFi. It is currently unclear whether Tata Motors will offer these features in all the existing variants of the Safari or only the Adventure Edition. The timeline and updated prices are yet to be announced as well.

The White Gold of the new Tata Safari Gold Edition is derived from the premium Frost White colour and offers a stunning contrast of black and white. The black roof adds a unique dual-tone appearance that commands attention at first glance. Adding to it, the glistening Mont Blanc Marble finish mid pad with subtle golden accents creates an endless environment of serenity and luxury.

On the other hand, the Black Gold colourway of the Tata Safari Gold Edition redefines luxury with its intense Coffee Bean inspired Black exteriors. Along with the radiant golden accents on the exteriors, the Black Gold promises to be bold and at the same time beautiful. The interiors of the Black Gold complement the exteriors with a stunning combination of Dark Marble finish mid pad and golden flourishes throughout the cabin.