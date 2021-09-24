Tata Motors Achieves 10,000 Electric Cars Sales Milestone

Tata Motors has announced that it has achieved the 10,000 electric cars sales milestone. The first 10,000 EVs have been led by the early adopters and with this encouragement, Tata Motors has built a viable roadmap for the future and is committed to staying on course with making EVs mainstream.

On achieving the 10K rollout milestone, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “The achievement of 10,000 EVs on road is a strong testament to how our innovative electric vehicles are resonating well with customers. We are proud to have lived up to the high expectations of the early EV adopters and are thankful to them for their continued trust in the brand. These customers have laid a strong foundation for EV ownership to further expand and have created a path for other prospective buyers to follow.”

Powered by Tata Motors’ Ziptron technology, the Tata Nexon EV was launched in January 2020. And recently, the automobile giant introduced its 2nd EV in the personal segment, the Tata Tigor EV that has earned a GNCAP 4-star rating for adult and child occupant protection and boasts of an extended ARAI certified range of 306 km (under standard testing conditions). Apart from these two models, Tata Motors has also launched the XPRES T electric sedan, its first product under the XPRES brand, exclusively for fleet customers, to create a new benchmark for urban shared and commercial mobility.

With over 70% market share (YTD FY22), Tata Motors has crossed the 1,000 unit volume in August 2021 and with a strong order book, the company’s vision of creating a sustainable future in the automobile industry is being recognized and appreciated by all customers.

Tata Motors is driving this shift of green mobility with the help of other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Autocomp, Tata Motors Finance, and Croma through an expansive e-mobility ecosystem – The Tata UniEVerse. Tata Power’s ramp-up of the charging infrastructure with 700 plus installations in 120 cities across India furthers the commitment to sustainability and modernization.