Tata Tiago NRG Launched in Nepal, to be Sold as the Tata NRG

The Tata Tiago NRG has been introduced in the Indian market earlier this year. Now, the rugged-looking cross-hatch based on the facelifted model of the Tiago hatchback has been launched in Nepal where it will be sold as the Tata NRG.

The Tata NRG will be available in Nepal in partnership with Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. It has been launched at a starting price of NPR 33.75 lakh. In India, the Tata Tiago NRG is available in two variants - manual and AMT that cost INR 6.57 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and INR 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Speaking at the launch of the all-new Tata NRG in Nepal, Mr. Mayank Baldi - Head PVIB, Tata Motors, said, “We’re elated to launch the Tata NRG, a rugged version of our much-loved hatchback, in Nepal. With an expressive and bold design - true to its character, the NRG is the ultimate tough reader, crafted for those who want to create a different impression every day every moment. A bold new addition to the New Forever range, the NRG fits well with the increasing trend of bringing more SUV-like characteristics in the hatch segment. The all-new NRG is perfectly positioned to give a sporty, adventurous, and delightful ride to our customers in Nepal, and we are hopeful for yet another successful reception to this new addition to our product family.”

The Tata NRG comes packed with a range of premium features like a push start button, rear parking camera, and auto fold ORVM to enhance its overall appeal. An amalgamation of the tough armoured exterior and sporty charcoal black interiors, it ensures robust safety and great convenience with enhanced abilities to take over rough terrains. With its 1.2L Revotron engine and manual and AMT transmissions, the NRG is engineered to deliver optimum power and torque for a better driving experience. Indeed, a tough-roader, for the tough ones.

Positioned as the ‘Urban Tough-Roader’, the NRG is not only enhanced with an aggressive front visage and muscular body but also gives a tough road performance with higher ground clearance. With a GNCAP 4-star adult safety rating, this vehicle will be launched in 4 attractive colours – Forest Green, Fire Red, Snow White, and Cloudy Grey. It is now on display and has been made available for test drives across the dealer network of Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd.