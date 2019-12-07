Tata Nexon EV to initially launch in select Indian cities - Report

The Tata Nexon EV will be unveiled on 17 December 2019 and be launched in early 2020 launch. A new report claims that it will only be available in select cities initially. The same will be the case with the recently unveiled MG ZS EV.

The Tata Nexon EV will only be available in major Indian cities such as Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai at launch.

To prepare for the launch, Tata Motors has begun prepping-up its outlets and training its dealership staff. Also, the EV charging infrastructure has already been installed at select dealerships. The company will also provide home charging kits to customers to be installed at home or offices.

The Tata Nexon EV will undoubtedly be based on the upcoming facelifted model which is also going to be launched in early 2020. It will use the recently announced Ziptron EV powertrain that will be IP67 standard certified and be offered with a commendable 8-years warranty. Expect an outstanding range of around 300 km.

Also Read: Tata Altroz to get 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine in H2 2020

The Tata Nexon EV doesn't have any direct rivals at the moment, and it should be priced in the range of around INR 14 lakh (ex-showroom), much lower than the Hyundai Kona Electric and the MG ZS EV imports.

[Source: Autocar India]