Tata Altroz teased yet again ahead of official debut next month

Tata Altroz teasers are now becoming a regular thing as the upcoming Maruti Baleno-rival is inching closer to its launch. The premium hatchback from the homegrown automaker has been officially teased a couple of times in the past. Also, it has been spotted amid road-tests on multiple occasions. The company has now teased it yet again in a short promo video, ahead of its official debut in December 2019.

Tata showcased the 45X concept at the 2018 Auto Expo, which then went on to become the close-to-production Tata Altroz Geneva Edition at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Though the exterior details of the new car have become fairly obvious due to the debut of the Geneva Edition, the interior was later revealed to some extent in an official teaser .

The production-spec Tata Altroz will be a replica of the Geneva-Edition model showcased in March this year. It features a wide front grille flanked by blacked-out dual-barrel projector headlamps. Moreover, it carries a beefy front bumper that sports large mid-set fog lamps. Coming on to the rear, it gets a unique two-part boot-lid with quite a complex three-dimensional design. Its modern looking tail lamps are bridged by a translucent black appliqué, which gives it a very sporty appeal.

On the inside, the Tata Altroz uses a dual-tone grey and black interior scheme. It gets a flat-bottom steering wheel with silver inserts and white stitching, which can also be seen on the seats. Moreover, it will sport a modern-looking semi-digital instrument cluster and cruise control functionality.

On the mechanical front, the Tata Altroz will source power from three engine options, including a 1.2-litre petrol unit of the Tiago, a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel unit.

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV spotted again ahead of early 2020 launch

Expect the Tata Altroz to be priced around INR 5-9 lakh (ex-showroom).