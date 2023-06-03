Tata Nexon EV Max Now Comes With Larger 10.25 Inch Infotainment Screen

Tata Nexon EV Max is now available with a larger 10.25-inch infotainment screen. This added feature is being provided with the electric vehicle's XZ+ LUX variant which has been priced at Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Enhanced with a superior and high-tech feature upgrade, this top-of-the-line variant of the Tata Nexon EV Max boasts of a 26.03 cm (10.25 inch) Touchscreen Infotainment system by HARMAN, high resolution (1920X720) High Definition (HD) display with slick response, Android Auto & Apple Carplay over WiFi, High Definition Rear View Camera, Heightened audio performance with sharp notes & extended Bass performance, Voice assistant in 6 languages, 180+ voice commands in six languages (English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi), along with a new User Interface (UI), and will be available for bookings.

Having sold more than 45,000 units and covering approximately 800 million kilometers on the back of the reliable Ziptron technology, the Nexon EV is India’s #1 electric vehicle and currently holds 26 records including the Fastest EV to complete the Kashmir to Kanyakumari, 4000km in under 4 days. It has been the forerunner in Tata Motors’ electrification drive and has successfully cemented its place as the best-selling EV in India.

The growing demand for electric vehicles has also prompted Tata Motors to extend its touchpoints far and wide. With a current network of more than 270 dealers covering 188 cities and an electrified line up of feature rich products, Tata Motors stands strong to further India’s electrification journey by providing enhanced experiences to EV buyers, offering intuitive technology at their fingertips.