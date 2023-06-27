Tata Nexon EV Celebrates 50,000 Sales Milestone

Tata Motors has announced the achievement of the 50K sales mark for the Tata Nexon EV since its launch in 2020.

The Tata Nexon EV is currently being sold in over 500 cities across India and has been driven over 900 million km and counting, across varying terrains. This shows the confidence of the 50K strong Nexon EV community, who are taking long trips to as far as 1500 KM in a stretch.

On average, Nexon EV owners are driving around 6.3 million km in a month on intercity & outstation trips ranging from 100 to 400 km. This was also powered by India’s growing charging infrastructure – which has seen a growth of over 1500% between FY21 and FY23.

Powered by an enhanced range of 453km, the Tata Nexon EV successfully entered the India Book of Records by covering the ‘Fastest’ Kashmir to Kanyakumari drive in an EV. It completed the drive of 4003km in just 95 hours and 46 minutes (under 4 days), successfully proving its ability to undertake multi-city trips. During the drive, the Nexon EV, which was driven just like any other car across challenging terrains and extreme weather conditions, delivered an average real-world range of 300+km with ease. A total of 25 records were achieved in this record-breaking drive.

Tata Motors recently introduced the upgraded Nexon EV MAX XZ+ LUX at a starting price of INR 18.79 Lakh (ex-showroom, All India for the 3.3 kW AC charger). Enhanced with a superior and high tech feature upgrade, this top of the line variant of the MAX boasts of a 26.03 cm (10.25 inch) Touchscreen Infotainment system by HARMAN, high resolution (1920X720) High Definition (HD) display with slick response, Android Auto & Apple Carplay over WiFi, High Definition Rear View Camera, Heightened audio performance with sharp notes & extended Bass performance, Voice assistant in 6 languages, 180+ voice commands in six languages (English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi), along with a new User Interface (UI).