Tata Nexon (5-star NCAP) Rolls Over, Hits Divider - Keeps All Safe

The Nexon is one of Tata Motors's consistently best-selling models and a formidable offering in the sub-compact SUV space. There are plenty of reasons why the Tata Nexon is so popular. It's loved by the Indian audience for its sharp styling, potent powertrain options, long feature list, good ride and handling balance, but more importantly, customers are most impressed by the fact that the Nexon is a 5-star safety rated car by the Global NCAP.

Time and again, we have come across several accident reports, videos and images on the internet that upholds Nexon's 5-star Global NCAP rating. Once again, we have yet another example of Tata Nexon's superior build quality and safety credibility. The above image of the Nexon was shared on social media by the 'TataNexonLovers' Instagram handle. This accident happened after a dog suddenly came in front of the car, and in attempt to save the dog, the drive lost control of the car, hence rolling over and hitting the divider.

Speaking of damages to this Nexon, the car has completely turned over on its roof, with visible damages to the A-Pillar area and the ceiling. However, the roof did not collapse, allowing the driver to crawl out of the car, absolutely unscathed. Apart from rolling over, the car also hit a divider, registering multiple impacts in the process. Even if the speed wasn't very high, which is unlikely, the Nexon took all that beating and still kept its passenger cell intact, which goes on to testify the rigidity of the body shell of the Nexon.

This, of course, is a pre-facelift, BS4 version of the Tata Nexon. The owner was reported to be completely safe. The Nexon is now on sale in its facelifted avatar. It comes with a slew of safety features as standard fitment across the range. The list includes ABS with EBD, traction control, roll-over mitigation, hill hold assist, seat belt alarm, high-speed alert, rear parking sensors, brake disc wiping, seat belts with load limiters and pre-tensioners, LED DRLs and more.

Currently, Tata Motors offers the Nexon with two engine choices – 1.2L Revotron turbo-petrol and 1.5L Revotorq turbo-diesel. While the former is capable of churning out 120 PS of peak power against 170 Nm of max torque, the latter can develop rated power and torque outputs of 110 PS and 260 Nm, respectively. Gearbox options with both of these engines include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AMT. With prices starting from INR 7.19 lakh, the Nexon is available in over 30 variants.

