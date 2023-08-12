Tata Motors Has Sold 1 Lakh EVs in India

Tata Motors has announced the achievement of an outstanding milestone of 1 Lakh Tata EVs. This momentous journey underscores Tata Motors' unwavering commitment to driving positive change and contributing to a sustainable future for India.

Over the last three years, Tata Motors has had an extraordinary journey of leading the EV revolution in India. The journey from its first 10K to 1 Lakh EVs has constantly moved ahead with a narrowing gap, with the last 50K being achieved in just 9 months. To mark this special occasion, Tata Motors lit the skies with a spectacular drone show, showcasing its journey of a dream manifesting into reality.

Shaping the future of mobility, Tata EVs have covered a distance of 1.4 billion kilometers - an astonishing feat akin to three round trips to the sun. Ushering in an era of reduced carbon emissions and pollution, the collective efforts of the customers have saved a notable 2,19,432 tons of CO2 emissions, making a significant positive impact on the environment.

From an economic standpoint, Tata EV owners have collectively saved a staggering INR 7 billion on fuel costs during the ownership of their electric vehicles. This substantial saving reflects on the cost-effective and sustainable nature of this technology.