In a bid to attract more customers, Tata Motors have rolled out some attractive deals and discounts on their products for the month of March. These benefits have been listed by the homegrown automaker on their official website. Tata Motors is offering benefits of up to INR 65,000 on select models which include the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and the Harrier. The Tata Altroz and the all-new Safari are not a part of these offers. These offers on Tata cars will be valid up till March 31, 2021.

Starting with the Tata Tiago , the entry level hatchback is available with a limited period offer of up to INR 25,000. This includes a consumer scheme and exchange offer of INR 15,000 and INR 10,000, respectively. Tata Motors have thrown in a lot of updates to the Tiago recently. The carmaker recently launched a Limited Edition version of the Tiago and even introduced a new XTA trim with the AMT gearbox. They even introduced the new 'Arizona blue' color option on the Tiago.

Also Read : BS6 Tata Tiago With Manual Gearbox Real World Mileage Tested

Moving on to the sedan sibling of the Tiago, the Tata Tigor is listed on the website with total benefits of INR 30,000. This includes a consumer scheme of INR 15,000 and an exchange offer of INR 15,000. Moving over to the Nexon sub-compact SUV, Tata Motors is offering benefits of up to INR 15,000. It is the diesel variants of the Nexon that are available with this exchange offer only. There are no offers on the petrol variants of the Nexon.

Lastly, Tata Motors is offering maximum benefits of up to INR 65,000 on the Harrier 5-seater SUV for March 2021. This includes a consumer scheme of INR 25,000 and an exchange offer of INR 40,000. These benefits, however, do not apply to CAMO and Dark Edition (XZ+ and XZA+ variants) of the SUV. If you are, however, looking to purchase these special edition models, you can avail a discount benefit of INR 40,000. Tata Motors is also providing special offers for corporates.

As for the all-new Safari, its been about a month since Tata launched its new flagship product. As you'd expect, the Safari has already become a pretty popular SUV with waiting period of up to 2 months for certain variants. Although Tata Motors haven't revealed the exact booking details for the new Safari, they have revealed that the higher-spec variants are "more in-demand". A fair few buyers have also opted for the top-spec Adventure Persona variant so far.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for Tata updates more and other four-wheeler news.