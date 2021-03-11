Tata Tiago Gains Arizona Blue Colour Shade, Loses Tectonic Blue Option

A quick look at the official website for Tata Tiago reveals the introduction of new paint, dubbed Arizona Blue. The new option in the colour palette for this Maruti WagonR-rival has replaced the Tectonic Blue shade. From the looks of it, the new colour looks a lot like the Royale Blue option available on the recently introduced new-gen Tata Safari. Other colour options include Victory Yellow, Flame Red, Pearlescent White, Daytona Grey and Pure Silver.

In January this year, Tata Motors introduced a limited edition version of the Tiago. On sale at INR 5.79 lakh*, the special variant builds upon the mid-range XT trim and commands a premium of roughly INR 29,000 over its donor model. The additional features that this model offers include a set of 14-inch alloy wheels, which makes it the only model after the top-spec XZ+ trim to offer mag wheels. Inside, the additional equipment includes onboard navigation, voice commands for a 5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a rear parcel tray. Other highlights of the features list include dual front airbags, follow-me-home headlights, 4 speakers, power windows, keyless entry, power-folding and adjustment for the outside rear view mirrors and steering mounted audio controls.

The Tata Tiago received its mid-life makeover in January last year. With the facelift, the Tiago received a handful of design tweaks, including sharper headlamps, a newly designed upper and lower grille and a more aggressive-looking front bumper. Inside, the updates on refreshed Tiago include new seat upholstery with a Y-shaped pattern design and white contrast stitching. The launch of the updated Tata Tiago also marked the end of the company's 1.05-litre diesel motor. For more than a year now, the Tiago has been available only with a BSVI-compliant 1.2-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine that outputs a maximum of 86 PS and 113 Nm. Gearbox options for the small car include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed automated manual unit.

While the Tata Tiago is getting a tad old in the market, it's been among the most popular models in its segment. Hence, it hardly comes as a surprise to see Tata Motors being regular with tinkering with the options list of its cash cow to keep it in the limelight. Last month, the Tiago sold 6,787 copies, thereby posting a healthy sales growth of 73.1 per cent. Prices of the Tiago start at INR 4,85,500 lakh* and top out at INR 6,84,500*.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Tata updates and other four-wheeler news.

*All prices are ex-showroom