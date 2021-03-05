Tata Tiago AMT Gets Affordable With New XTA Trim For INR 5.99 Lakh

Tata Motors have launched a new XTA variant of the Tiago hatchback in India, priced at INR 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the launch of this new Trim, Tata Motors now have four AMT variants in the Tiago line-up. The Tata Tiago XTA variant is based on the second-to-base XT trim and costs INR 50,000 more than the manual counterpart. Tata offers the Tiago in five trim levels - XE, XT, XZ, XZ+, and XZ+ Dual Tone. The new XTA variant is thus the most affordable AMT variant in the Tiago line-up.

The INR 50,000 premium over the manual XT variant is roughly the same premium that you get between the manual and automatic XZ and XZ+ trims. In terms of features, the XTA variant carriers over everything from its manual counterpart. That includes 14-inch wheel covers, a ConnectNext infotainment system, Bluetooth, AM/FM USB connectivity, steering mounted controls, adjustable front headrests, and electronically adjustable ORVMs. Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking assist and display, seatbelt reminder and follow-me-home lamps.

However, being based on only the second-to-base trim, the XTA variant misses out on a few important features such as larger 15-inch alloy wheels, Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, automatic climate control, rear parking camera, cooled glove box, voice commands and a rear defogger. Powering the Tiago XTA is a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that is tuned to make 85 bhp and develops 113 Nm of peak torque. The MAT gearbox is a 5-speed unit. The Tiago has also received a 4-star safety rating by GNCAP, making it the safest car in the segment.

Commenting on the introduction of this new variant, Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said,

"Fulfilling our brand promise of staying New Forever, we are constantly listening and gathering feedback from the market. The Tiago has received tremendous market response from across regions. Furthermore, the automatic transmission (AT) segment in India is booming and the same has been proven in the sales of Tiago as well. Acknowledging the increasing preference for ATs we are excited to introduce the XTA version to the range and are confident that this new variant will not only give us a competitive edge in the mid-hatch segment but will also provide customers with accessible options to choose from at every price point.

For its rivals, the Tata Tiago has its competition cut out from the likes of the Hyundai Santro, (INR 4.68-6.00 lakh)*, Datsun Go (INR 4.02-6.51 lakh)*, Maruti Suzuki Celerio (INR 4.53-5.78 lakh)* and the Wagon R (INR 4.66-6.18 lakh)*. Tata Motors could even launch Camo and Dark Editions of the Tiago in the future as the carmaker had trademarked these names back in 2020. Earlier in January 2021, Tata Motors also launched a Limited Edition version of the Tiago with a few cosmetic updates and new features.

*Ex-showroom price