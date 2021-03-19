BS6 Tata Tiago With Manual Gearbox Real World Mileage Tested

The Tata Tiago is one of the more popular hatchbacks in its segment and a very important bread and butter model for Tata Motors. In fact, the Tiago is currently the most affordable model in Tata's product portfolio. Tata Motors thus keeps on tinkering with the Tiago with limited or special edition models to keep it relevant against its competition. Just recently, Tata Motors introduced a new XTA trim on the Tiago with the AMT gearbox and even added a new 'Arizona blue' color option.

One of the most important aspects about such compact hatchbacks are how frugal they are. And here we have a video that answers exactly that question. But first let's have a look at the specifications. The Tata Tiago is powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that is tuned to make 85 bhp and develops 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT gearbox. Claimed fuel efficiency for the manual variant stands at 23.84kmpl. Meanwhile, the AMT variant is rated at 23.84kmpl.

While these are claimed fuel efficiency figures, real world mileage is often very different. Here in this video, the BS6 Tata Tiago is being tested for its fuel efficiency in its manual guise. As you can see in the video below, the Tiago has been tested in mixed driving conditions, both in the city and on the highway. After driving about 50km in regular city traffic conditions and at higher speeds on the highway, the Tiago returned a combined fuel efficiency figure of 18.13kmpl, all the while with its air-conditioning on.

That's a pretty good mileage figure for a hatchback with performance and size of the Tiago. Tata offers the Tiago in five trim levels - XE, XT, XZ, XZ+, and XZ+ Dual Tone. Top-spec variants of the Tiago come pretty well loaded with features. Some highlight include 15-inch alloy wheels, 5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted controls, adjustable front headrests, electronically adjustable ORVMs, Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, automatic climate control, rear parking camera, cooled glove box, voice commands and a rear defogger.

Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking assist and display, seatbelt reminder and follow-me-home lamps. The Tiago has also received a 4-star safety rating by GNCAP, making it the safest car in the segment. Prices of the Tiago start at INR 4,85,500 lakh* and top out at INR 6,84,500*. As for its rivals, the Tata Tiago has quite some competition from the likes of the Hyundai Santro, (INR 4.68-6.00 lakh)*, Datsun Go (INR 4.02-6.51 lakh)*, Maruti Suzuki Celerio (INR 4.53-5.78 lakh)* and the Wagon R (INR 4.66-6.18 lakh)*.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Tata updates and other four-wheeler news.

*all prices ex-showroom.