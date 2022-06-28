Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles To Become Costlier

Tata Motors commercial vehicles in India will soon become more expensive to purchase. The company has announced that it's going to hike the prices of its entire commercial vehicle range.

Tata Motors commercial vehicles will see a price hike of 1.5% to 2.5% depending on the model. The revised prices will come into effect from the next month, July 1.

Tata Motors has said in a press statement that while it takes extensive measures to absorb a significant portion of the increased input costs, at various levels of manufacturing, the steep rise in overall input costs makes it imperative to pass on a residual proportion via a minimised price hike.