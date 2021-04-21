Tata HBX Front End Styling Revealed In New Spy Shots

Tata Motors had showcased the HBX micro-SUV in concept form at the 2020 Auto Expo and since then, the car has been spied testing on our roads on several occasions. We were told that the show model at the 2020 Auto Expo was almost 90% production ready. Now, a new set of spy images of the production-spec Tata HBX in its top-spec trim has surfaced on the internet. Although still heavily camouflaged, these new spy shots shed some more light on a few design details of the production-spec HBX. First impressions are that it looks very similar to the original concept.

The Tata HBX is based on Tata's Impact 2.0 design philosophy and draws design inspiration from Tata's larger SUVs, particularly the Harrier and the Safari. The gloss black grille on the HBX looks very similar to the Nexon, but the way it mergers with the LED DRLs has clearly been inspired from the Harrier and Safari. Like most newer SUVs, the HBX features a split LED headlamp setup and it mostly remains unchanged from the concept. The central air dam on the front bumper features Y-shaped motifs, much like the Nexon. It also features an additional pair of fog lamps at either ends.

Another things that's clearly visible in these images are the stylish dual-tone alloy wheels that will probably be 15-inches in diameter. The HBX is expected to feature generous body cladding all around. The rear of the SUV is expected to be characterized by Y-shaped LED tail lamps and a chunky silver faux skid plate on the bumper. We have also seen spy images of the interior of the HBX previously. Some bits like the flat-bottomed steering wheel, a lot of switchgear, climate controls stack, semi-digital instrument and even the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system seem to have directly come from the Altroz.

The Tata HBX will be underpinned by the ALFA platform - the same as the Altroz - and so interior space is likely going to be a strong point for the HBX along with doors that open 90 degrees for easy ingress and egress. Under the hood, the Tata HBX is likely to be powered by a 1.2L, naturally aspirated, three cylinder engine that already does duty on the Tata Tiago and the Tigor. This engine produces 86hp and 113Nm of torque and could likely come mated to a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox, which too has been spied earlier.

Unlike other manufacturers, Tata is not going the turbo-petrol way for the HBX even when the Tiago and the Tigor will soon benefit from a turbo-petrol engine. It will be Tata's smallest SUV ever and will sit below the Nexon in Tata's lineup. Prices for the Tata HBX could start from around INR 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and for that price, it will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100 NXT. Given the frequency with which we are spotting production-spec test mules, the launch could just be a couple of months away.

