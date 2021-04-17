Tata HBX Interior Very Similar to Altroz - New Spy Pics

Tata Motors showcased the HBX micro-SUV in concept form at the 2020 Auto Expo and since then, the car has been spied testing on our roads on several occasions. At that time, we were told that the show model was almost 90% production ready. Now, a new set of spy images of the interior of the production-spec Tata HBX has surfaced on the internet. The interior not only looks very close to the concept version but also has a huge resemblance with the Tata Altroz. And that's a good thing because we have always liked the interior of the Altroz.

In fact, some bits like the flat-bottomed steering wheel, a lot of switchgear, climate controls stack and even the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system seem to have directly come from the Altroz. Even the digital instrument cluster with a analog dial for the speedometer looks exactly identical to that of the Altroz. The HBX, however, gets a unique design for the AC vents and we also expect some layered design elements on the parts that are camouflaged.

These spy images also give us a glimpse at some of the features that would be offered with the HBX. That includes USB charging ports, automatic climate control, cruise control (first-in-segment), and push-button start/stop. We expect the HBX to be offered with Harman speakers and safety features will include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors. That said, the small compass on the dashboard and bronze inserts on the steering wheel and around the AC vents from the concept have been given a miss.

The Tata HBX will be underpinned by the ALFA platform - the same as the Altroz - and so interior space is likely going to be a strong point for the HBX along with doors that open 90 degrees for easy ingress and egress. In terms of design, from spy shots seen before, the production-spec HBX will have a few references to the larger Harrier and the Safari, especially with the split LED headlamp setup and a new version of Tata’s signature ‘Humanity Line’ grille. Save for toned down bumpers and wheels, it will largely remain similar to the concept.

Under the hood, the Tata HBX is likely to be powered by a 1.2L, naturally aspirated, three cylinder engine that already does duty on the Tata Tiago and the Tigor. This engine produces 86hp and 113Nm of torque and could likely come mated to a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox, which too has been spied earlier. The HBX will be the smallest SUV ever produced by Tata and is expected to be priced from around INR 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100 NXT.

