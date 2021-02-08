Tata Motors showcased the HBX micro-SUV in concept form at the 2020 Auto Expo and since then, the car has been spied testing on our roads on several occasions. While we did have an idea of the engine and gearbox options that Tata Motors would be offering with the upcoming HBX micro-SUV, a new spy shot of the HBX now confirms that Tata's micro-SUV will also come with an AMT gearbox. These images were sent to us by IAB reader Ethan Hunt from Pune.

The Tata HBX will be powered by a 1.2L, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine produces 86hp and 113Nm of peak torque and is actually the same engine that's offered with the Tiago and the Tigor. This new spy shot confirms that the engine will come mated to a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The other gearbox option will obviously be a 5-speed manual unit. Tata Motors could also introduce the 1.2L turbo-petrol engine on the HBX at a later stage.

Also Read : 2021 Tata Safari Dark Edition Rendered - Worth Watching Out For!

This spy shot also gives us a little glimpse of the interiors of the production-spec HBX. And it largely remains similar to the concept that was showcased last year. In fact, some bits like the flat-bottomed steering wheel, switchgear, HVAC controls instrument cluster and even the touchscreen infotainment system will directly come from the Altroz.

Tata HBX is underpinned by the ALFA platform - the same as the Altroz - and so interior space is likely going to be a strong point for the HBX along with doors that open 90 degrees for easy ingress and egress. In terms of design, the production-spec HBX will have a few references to the larger Harrier and the Safari, especially with the split LED headlamp setup and a new version of Tata’s signature ‘Humanity Line’ grille. When Tata Motors showcased the HBX at the Auto Expo, it was said that the production-spec model will be 90% similar to that of the concept. Save for toned down bumpers and wheels, it will largely remain similar to the concept.

The HBX will be the smallest SUV ever produced by Tata. Tata Motors is expected the launch the HBX micro-SUV around mid-2021. The HBX is expected to be priced in-between the Tiago and the Altroz and will sit below the Nexon in Tata's lineup. Prices for the Tata HBX could start from around INR 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and for that price, it will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100 NXT. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for Tata updates more and other four-wheeler news.