New Tata Harrier Dark Edition - What Makes it Special?

The Tata Harrier Dark Edition was launched in the Indian market in August 2019. Available only in limited numbers, this version of the SUV provided a compelling package to customers who were looking for a bold, sophisticated and stylish car. Now, fast forward to today, Tata Motors has introduced a new dark edition of the Harrier. So, what makes it special?

The new Tata Harrier Dark Edition not only carries forward the legacy of the first model but also takes the aura to the next level. It is available in a new Oberon Black colour with a tinge of Deep Blue adding to the stunning looks of the SUV. Tata Motors has also added bigger R18 Blackstone alloy wheels that compliment the sporty stance of the vehicle. The Harrier always had a demanding road presence and in its latest Dark Edition, the SUV looks even more appealing and purposeful.

The new Tata Harrier Dark Edition also features updated elements in its cabin. The Benecke Kaliko Leatherette upholstery carries special Tri-Arrow perforations with a deep blue undertone to it enhancing the overall premium-ness of the interior. The front seat headrests sport a special dark embroidery complementing the overall dark theme.

Apart from the aforementioned changes, no other revisions have been made to the new Tata Harrier Dark Edition. The SUV continues to have the same set of hardware and engine options as the regular version. However, Tata Motors is only providing the new Harrier Dark Edition in the XT+, XZ+ & XZA+ with prices starting at INR 18.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

In other news, the Tata Tiago XTO trim has been silently launched in India. The new variant sits below the XT model and misses out on several features like the Harman audio system with USB, AM/FM functions, speed-based volume control and Bluetooth connectivity options.