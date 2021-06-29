Tata Tiago XTO Trim Silently Introduced at Rs 5.47 Lakh

Tata Motors has silently launched a new trim of the Tiago and it's called XTO. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Indian automobile industry is slowly coming back to normal, and we have already seen many launches in the past few weeks. Moreover, several new products are also likely to be introduced in the second half of this year. Tata often expands its passenger vehicle lineup by introducing new trims, which helps the brand in posting good volumes.

The new Tata Tiago XTO trim will be positioned below the XT variant and misses out on several features like the Harman audio system with USB, AM/FM functions, speed-based volume control and Bluetooth connectivity options. But the hatchback gets steering mounted control for audio and telephone along with a four-speaker system. The new XTO trim carries a price tag of Rs 5,47,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which makes it around Rs 15,000 cheaper than the XT variant. Right now, Tata Tiago is being offered in nine trim levels namely- XE, XT, XZ, XTA, XZ Plus, XZ Plus dual-tone, XZA, XZA Plus and XZA Plus dual-tone. The car is available at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base trim and goes all the way up to Rs 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec variant.

In our market, Tata Tiago was first launched back in 2016, and it was the first Tata car under brands new design language followed by other Tata cars like Tiago and Nexon. Tata Tiago is also the safest car in its segment as it has scored a 4-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test. In our market, it rivals with the likes of Hyundai Santro and Maruti WagonR. It gets propelled by a 1.2-litre three-pot mill, which develops 85bhp of peak power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. Tata also has plans to launch the production-spec HBX micro SUV by the end of this year. It will compete with the likes of Maruti Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT.