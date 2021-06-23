Tata Harrier Stolen from Dealership- Video Recorded by CCTV Camera

In the past few years, the cases of car thefts have been rising in India. The police departments of different states are tightening up the security to decrease this number. But, car thefts continue to happen. Here’s a recent theft case reported, where a brand new Tata Harrier was stolen from outside a dealership. This incident took place on 15th June at around 5:30 AM at Tata Motors Zedex, located at Scottish Mall on Sohna Road, Gurgaon.

A new batch of the 2021 Tata Harrier arrived at the dealership on 13th June, and these models were parked outside the showroom on mall premises. When the dealership staff arrived in the morning, they were surprised to see that one car is missing, and afterwards, they checked the security cameras. As per the CCTV footage, the thieves stole an XZ Plus trim of Tata Harrier, priced close to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

It was a brand new car, and there was no license plate on it. The thieves were quite confident that they won’t get caught by the police in the early morning. The dealership staff was not able to identify the thieves in the CCTV footage. Moreover, both keys of the Tata SUV remain with the dealership, which raises questions on the security system of Tata Harrier. It looks like that the thieves broke into the car without raising the alarm and then drove it away.

The XZ trim of Tata Harrier comes loaded with features, like keyless entry and ignition and auto burglars, which seems to have been manipulated by the thieves to steal the vehicle. Smart keys offered with cars nowadays automatically unlock the car whenever they are in range. Thieves can increase the range of a smart-key by using signal boosters, which allows them to unlock a vehicle from a faraway distance. The dealership staff also said that the police officials didn’t take any immediate action. The FIR was lodged two days later, on 17th June 2021, despite the staff was present at the relevant police station on 15th and 16th June.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for such stories and other four-wheeler news.