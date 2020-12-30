Production-Spec Tata Gravitas To Be Officially Unveiled On January 26, 2021

Tata showcased the Gravitas 7-seater SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year and the company had been rigorously road testing the SUV since then. The homegrown carmaker has now announced that the production-spec Tata Gravitas will be officially unveiled in India on January 26, 2020. It could be followed by a launch around early February 2021. The Tata Gravitas was originally meant to go on sale in India by April 2020 but the pandemic disrupted the natural chain of events. The Gravitas will be Tata's new flagship product and will be their first seven-seater SUV since the Tata Safari.

The Tata Gravitas will be based on the same Omega platform that underpins the Harrier. From the pre-production model seen at the Auto Expo, we know that the Gravitas will almost be identical to the Harrier up front, but that's where the similarities end. The real difference between the Harrier and the Gravitas will be visible in their profile, where the former has been stretched post the C-Pillar. Tata has added 63mm to the Harrier’s length and 80mm to the height. In terms of dimensions, the Gravitas will be 4,661mm long, 1,894mm wide, 1,786mm tall and have a 2,741mm wheelbase. The wheelbase is identical to that of the Harrier.

The Gravitas will boast of a longer rear overhang and a stepped roof along with new exterior paint shades will further differentiate the Gravitas from the Harrier. At the rear, the bumper is slightly different from that of the Harrier with a different design for the reflectors and the silver inserts. Also, the rake of the rear windshield on the Gravitas is more upright than in the Harrier, and that's obviously to free up more headroom for the third row. We expect the Gravitas to be offered in both six-seater captain and seven-seater options with either captain seats or bench seats for the middle row respectively.

On the inside, again, the Gravitas will be pretty identical to the Harrier. From what we had seen at the Auto Expo, the Gravitas will get a signature-style oak brown dual-tone dashboard with an 8.8-inch floating infotainment system taking center stage on the dash. The Gravitas will also boast of premium Benecke-Kaliko oak brown leather seat upholstery along with some premium features such as JBL speakers, a 7-inch instrument panel, powered driver’s seat, drive modes, panoramic sunroof and more.

Under the hood, the Tata Gravitas will continue with the same engine option that's offered with the Harrier. That means it will be powered by a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. It will however be slower than the Harrier in terms of performance due to the added weight. Tata is also coming up with a petrol engine for the Harrier and that too could make its way under the hood of the Gravitas. It will come at a decent premium over the Harrier which is priced between INR 13.84-20.30 lakh and will rival the likes of the MG Hector Plus and upcoming next-gen Mahindra XUV500.

