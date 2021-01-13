Tata Altroz iTurbo Unveiled Ahead of January 22 Launch; Bookings Open

Tata Motors have finally unveiled the new Altroz iTurbo after a lot of anticipation and spy images. With a new engine under the hood, new colors and some additional new features on the inside, the Tata Altroz iTrubo is now all set to take the competition up to the likes of the Hyundai i20 turbo-petrol and the Volkswagen Polo. Tata Motors have added a new top-spec XZ+ trim to the Altroz lineup as well. Bookings for the Tata Altroz iTurbo have now commenced for a token amount of INR 11,000 and the prices will be revealed on January 22, 2021. Let's look at it in a little more detail.

The new Tata Altroz iTurbo is powered by a 1.2L, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 110hp and 140Nm of torque. It is the same unit that already does duty on the Tata Nexon. It has however been detuned to produce 10hp and 30Nm of torque less than the Nexon where it produces 120hp and 175Nm of torque. It however has 24hp and 27Nm more torque than the naturally aspirated petrol Altroz. This engine will currently be offered only with a 5-speed manual gearbox and Tata claims a 0-100 kph sprint time in 11.9 seconds. Fuel efficiency is rated as 18.13kmpl as per the MIDC cycle.

Also Read : 2021 Tata Safari Imagined As A Hardcore 4x4 Off-Roader - Rendering

A 7-speed DCT transmission will be introduced on the Altroz iTurbo at a later stage. With that, the Altroz will be the first Tata to be equipped with a DCT gearbox. Tata have mildly tweaked the steering and suspension setup as well. There however aren't many changes on the outside apart from a new 'iTurbo' badge on the boot lid. There's is however a new Harbor Blue paint shade with a contrasting black roof, which adds on to the existing colors of High Street Gold, Midtown Grey, Downtown Red and Avenue White for the Altroz.

The interiors however see some significant changes, the most prominent being the new light grey theme for the interiors and new leatherette seats as well. In terms of features, the Altroz iTurbo additionally gets a new Xpress Cool feature, two additional tweeters for the sound system from Harman and now it even features two drive modes - City and Sport. The Altroz iTurbo will also come equipped with Tata's iRA technology offering 27 connected car features. Also, you can now personalize the home screen of the infotainment system with your preferred wallpaper.

The Altroz iTurbo will be offered in the XT, XZ and XZ+ variants. Tata is expected to undercut the price of the Hyundai i20 turbo. The regular Altroz is currently priced from INR 5.44 lakh to INR 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and the turbo variants are expected to carry a premium of around INR 1 lakh over the regular petrol variants. We expect them to be priced from INR 8 lakh (ex-showroom). It will also be pitted against the likes of the Maruti Baleno, Honda Jazz and Toyota Glanza CVT variants.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for Tata updates more and other four-wheeler news.