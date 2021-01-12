2021 Tata Safari Imagined As A Hardcore 4x4 Off-Roader - Rendering

Tata Motors dropped a bomb a few days ago when they announced that they will be resurrecting the 'Safari' nameplate in India. The 7-seater version of the Tata Harrier will be called the Tata Safari in India. The model that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo was only codenamed as the Gravitas. In fact, it was first called the Buzzard when it was showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Tata Motors have been playing around with the name for quite some time but Tata says that this upcoming 7-seater SUV was always conceived as the Tata Safari.

Just like the Harrier, the Safari too will be based on the Land Rover-derived Omega architecture. But here's the thing. While the original Safari was a proper 4x4, the new Safari will be front-wheel driven, at least initially. Tata Motors have however assured that the Land Rover Discovery-derived D8 platform can be adapted to incorporate a four-wheel-drive system. Tata have said that based on customer feedback and research, they could actually explore the possibility of a 4x4 Safari sometime in the future.

While a 4x4 Safari may still be some time away, here we have a rendering of how the 2021 Safari could look like in hardcore off-road spec. Imagined by our in-house digital rendering artist, Shoeb R. Kalania, this off-road spec Tata Safari is something that will have enthusiasts drooling. While most body panels have been kept identical to the upcoming car, there are some key off-road enhancement. At the front, this Safari comes fitted with a rugged scuff plate that extends almost to the upper grille. The grille itself gets a blacked-out treatment along with the door handles on the sides.

This Safari rides on chunky mud-terrain tires wrapped on a set of off-road rims and it really looks like it could conquer every terrain. It also boasts of rock sliders on the sides which feature chequered plates to double up as side steps. They would keep the body safe from rocks and boulders. This Safari also features a massive LED light bar on the roof to light up the trails at night time and also comes fitted with a massive roof box to further up its practicality quotient. This off-road-ready Safari also comes painted in the same shade of green as the Tata Harrier Camo Edition.

When launched, the Tata Safari will be powered by the Harrier's Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The new Safari will arrive in showrooms in January itself, and bookings for it will also commence later this month. It will come at a decent premium over the Harrier which is priced between INR 13.84-20.30 lakh and will rival the likes of the MG Hector Plus and upcoming next-gen Mahindra XUV500.

[Image Source - IndianAuto]