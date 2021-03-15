Tata Altroz Cross Coupe Rendered – Looks Appealing

Premium hatchback space and the sub-4m compact-SUV segment are two of the most important classes in the Indian market currently. Almost every carmaker is eyeing to have a product in each of these segments. However, only a few carmakers have managed to do so, and Tata Motors is one of them. The brand currently sells the Altroz in the premium hatchback space, while their Nexon competes in the sub-4m compact-SUV segment. Interestingly, both of these cars boast nice designs. But what if Tata Motors made an even better-looking amalgam of the two? Well, we are pretty sure that Tata Motors’ design team will pull this project off quite gracefully, and the end result will look gorgeous. Here’s a digital rendering, which projects the same.

The above digital rendering of the Altroz Cross Coupe is definitely a good-looking art piece. It is made by Praveen C. John and we came across it via a social media platform. Talking of the changes that it gets in comparison to the regular Altroz, there are many. On the front, the designer has used a new Safari-inspired grille, and the lower portion of the bumper gets a wider air dam along with a scuff plate. Also, headlamp units feature some revisions. The piano-black applique that sits below the grille and headlamps is now finished in the body-colour theme.

Over to the sides, the diamond-cut alloy wheels seen on the regular Altroz are gone and now come new multi-spoke rims, which are painted in a shade of black. The most important change, however, is in the altered stance and silhouette. The Altroz Cross Coupe sits higher off the ground than its hatchback counterpart. Furthermore, it gets black cladding that runs across its length and width. Moreover, it gets a coupe-like roofline now, which certainly adds a lot more character to the design. With a sloping roofline, the rear door handles have moved back to their conventional placement.

Sadly, the arrival of Altroz Cross Coupe in the market is still a distant dream. Although, leaked documents have confirmed that Tata Motors is working on an Altroz-based sedan. Its launch timeline, however, is not known yet as the brand has been tight-lipped about it. Currently, the Altroz is on sale with three engine options – 1.2L petrol, 1.2L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L diesel. The turbo-petrol motor was introduced recently in January this year. Like other engine options, it comes mated to a 5-speed MT only. Talking of the price, the Altroz starts at INR 5.69 lakh for the entry-level trim and goes up to INR 9.45 lakh for the top-spec variant with a diesel motor under its hood.

