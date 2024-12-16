Red and Black Twist: A Mercedes V-Class That Turns Heads

We’ve all seen red cars with black wheels—a timeless combo that screams sportiness. But flip the script, and you get a showstopper. Enter this Mercedes-Benz V-Class, a premium van reimagined by JMS Fahrzeugteile with a bold, head-turning twist: glossy red rims on a sleek black body.

JMS, the German tuning specialists, worked their magic on the pre-facelift version of the V-Class 447 series, taking it from “family hauler” to a luxury showpiece. The van now rides on 8.5x20-inch Schmidt TwentyOne alloy wheels in a special “Gloss Red” finish. These rims aren’t your typical alloys—they boast an intricate three-dimensional design that combines Y- and V-shaped spokes, giving the wheels a distinctive, asymmetrical flair. Pair them with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires measuring 255/40R20, and the result is a rolling masterpiece that’s impossible to ignore.

But JMS didn’t stop there. To perfect the van’s stance, they installed a KW Variant 3 coilover suspension. This setup offers fully adjustable compression and rebound damping, allowing for a fine-tuned ride and a significant drop that gives the V-Class a sportier, more planted look. With the AMG Line outfit further enhancing its aggressive demeanor, the van now looks as sharp as it drives.

This V-Class is far from your typical luxury van. It’s a statement piece—a masterclass in how a simple twist on colors, combined with precision tuning, can transform a practical vehicle into a jaw-dropping showstopper. Whether parked or in motion, this red-and-black masterpiece proves that premium vans can be just as eye-catching as supercars.