Tata Altroz Reaches 1 Lakh Sales Milestone in 20 Months

The Tata Altroz has reached the 1 lakh sales milestone. The premium hatchback has achieved this figure within 20 months since its launch. The 1,00,000th unit of the car has been rolled out from Tata Motors’ manufacturing plant in Pune.

Speaking on this achievement, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice-President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, PVBU, Tata Motors, said, “We are pleased to share that we have crossed a major milestone during these challenging times and are grateful for the constant support and loyalty of our customers and partners. The Altroz occupies a pride of place in our New Forever range offering a wide variety of options in the premium hatchback segment. With multiple achievements in its kitty, the Altroz reflects true international standards of safety, design, performance and overall experience.”

He further added, “The feat of 1,00,000th rollout today, is yet another testament to the success of the Altroz in a challenging segment like a premium hatchback. From becoming the official partner in IPL 2020 to being the lead car for some of India’s most prestigious marathon events to becoming the fitting choice of reward to our Olympians this year, the Altroz has won everyone’s hearts. With increasing recognition from Indian consumers and earning incremental market share, we are confident that Altroz is poised for even more success in the future.”

The Tata Altroz is India’s only hatchback to have a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. It is also the first Tata car to use the company’s ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. The premium hatchback holds more than 20% market share and clocked a sale of 7,550 units in March 2021. And its average monthly sale in FY22 has been around 6,000 units.

The Tata Altroz comes in six variants with 1.2L Revotron Petrol, 1.2L i-Turbo Petrol and 1.5L diesel engines. It is also available in the Dark Range and offers a host of premium features across all variants such as iRA connected car technology, touchscreen infotainment, Leatherette seats, 7-inch TFT digital cluster, R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels, Cruise Control, Rear AC vents and many more.