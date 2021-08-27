Tata Motors Awards Tata Altroz to Indian Olympians Who Missed Podium Finish

Tata Motors has honoured Indian Olympians who narrowly missed a podium finish at the Tokyo Olympics but inspired billions by awarding them a brand-new Tata Altroz.

The company has shared a press release stating that the athletes may not have won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics but they have won the hearts of millions and inspired billions through their commendable performances. To recognise and congratulate them, Tata Motors honoured 24 Olympians across different categories such as Hockey, Wrestling, Golf, Boxing and Discuss throw. A Tata Altroz in High Street Gold colour will be handed over to each athlete to mark their gold standard efforts.

Speaking in this regard, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, said, “We are extremely proud of our athletes for the sheer commitment and the indomitable spirit they showed at the recently held Tokyo Olympics and it is my honour to share the same platform with them today. Resonating their spirit and acknowledging their hard work, we are ecstatic to present to them the Tata Altroz, the gold standard in premium hatchbacks. As they continue to inspire each one of us, we wish them all the very best for their future and are confident that in years to come, they will bring to our country success galore.”

In related news, Renault India had awarded the Renault Kiger to ace weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu who has won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Hailing from a village in East Imphal, Mirabai not only lifted the spirits of the entire nation but with her dedication and commitment, also became an inspiration for other athletes. Her journey finds resonance with a billion Indians who aspire to break out of their humble backgrounds.

Mirabai’s stunning performance on the world stage has won her a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics. Her feat has made every Indian proud. To honour this, Renault India had awarded a brand-new Renault Kiger to the athlete.