Tairong GP1-250R launched in China, priced from INR 1.70 lakh

Tairong Motor has launched the new GP1-250R fully-faired motorcycle in China. The twin-cylinder quarter-litre bike is available in two variants starting at CNY 15,980 which converts to INR 1,70,473.

The Tairong GP1-250R has a very sporty design which should attract many young buyers. It features an aggressive front end thanks to the stylish full-LED headlamps. The aerodynamically designed fairing is functional as well as aesthetically pleasing. The GP1-250R comes with clip-on handlebars, but the riding stance isn’t too aggressive. This has been deliberately done by the company so that the 250 cc motorbike can be used easily for daily riding or commuting.

The Tairong GP1-250R has a fully-digital and fully-colour instrument cluster which enhances the overall riding experience. Also, the split seats are sporty to look and provide a good amount of comfort as well. The side-mounted exhaust on the GP1-250R gels with the bike’s character. It is a dual-barrel unit.

Tairong GP1-250R Dimensions

Aspect Measurements Length 2,050 mm Width 735 mm Height 1,155 mm Wheelbase 1,420 mm Ground clearance 780 mm Kerb weight 186 kg Fuel tank capacity 14 litres

Tairong GP1-250R Specs

Powering the Tairong GP1-250R is a 249.5 cc twin-cylinder engine which has electronic fuel injection for crisp performance. This mill is capable of producing 12.5 kW or 17 PS of maximum power at 8500 rpm and 16.5 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Tairong has also added a quickshifter for seamless clutchless upshifts. The GP1-250R has a top speed of 125 km/h.

Also Read: Benelli's new sister brand QJ unveils SRK 600 middleweight bike

Tairong GP1-250R Price, Colour & Variant

The Tairong GP1-250R is available in two variants - CBS and ABS. The former has been priced at CNY 15,980 (INR 1,70,473) whereas the latter is a bit more expensive and costs CNY 16,980 (INR 1,81,062). The motorcycle is available in 3 colour options, namely Blue, Black and Red.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more such interesting stories and other two-wheeler updates.

[Source: chmotor.cn]