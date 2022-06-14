Switch EiV 12 is the Latest Electric Bus in India to go on Sale

Switch Mobility Ltd has launched its Switch EiV 12 electric bus in India. This next-generation E-Bus will address the growing bus segment in India. Available in two variants - EiV 12 low floor and EiV 12 standard, these versatile buses offer the best in reliability, range and ride comfort. The company currently has an order book of over 600 buses.

SWITCH EiV 12 features customer-centric offerings on technology and passenger comfort, while being contemporary and futuristic. EiV 12 delivers exceptional drive performance and efficiency and is embedded with proprietary, connected technology solutions, ‘Switch iON’, enabling remote, real-time diagnostics and monitoring services, as well as world-class digital battery management tools. The EV architecture of EiV platform is common with the recently launched European Switch e1 bus.

The Switch EiV range of buses has been uniquely configured to meet customer requirements of varied applications like intra-city, inter-city, staff, school and tarmac, offering maximum passenger capacity and comfort. The buses are also equipped with a new generation of highly efficient, modular batteries with advanced lithium-ion NMC chemistry, specially formulated for the Indian market and climatic conditions.

The modular batteries increase the capacity per battery cell for the same weight, enabling a higher range – up to 300 kms/day with a single charge, and up to 500 kms/day with dual gun fast charging. The electric drivetrains and batteries are calibrated to ensure superior efficiency with long battery life, delivering a lower total cost of ownership in the market. Maintenance of this ultra-modern E-Bus can be carried out quickly and effortlessly.