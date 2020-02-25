Suzuki Saluto 125 retro scooter launched in Taiwan

Suzuki has expanded its product line-up in Taiwan by launching the Saluto 125 retro scooter, which it had unveiled at the 2020 Taipei Motor Show. The new scooter is available in five exciting colour options - Milano White, Tuscany Gray, Emerald Green, Venice Red and Sicilian Black.

The Saluto 125 seems to be a perfect blend of retro and modern design elements. For example, it features a semi-digital instrument console which has an analogue speedometer and a small LCD to show various information like a fuel gauge, trip meters, etc. Its instrument console has a bunch of tell-tale lights. Suzuki has used just the right amount of chrome to keep the visual appeal of the scooter balanced. We really like the design of the chrome grab rail at the rear.

Suzuki Saluto 125 Key Features

From the extensive list of features of the Saluto 125, we found the following few to be quite interesting:

Keyless start

Comfortable low seat height of 760 mm

Symmetrical design

Dual-colour switchgear

Spacious under-seat storage

Italian-style retro anti-slip floorboard design

Dual-throttle cable

Retro-styled rearview mirrors

Suzuki didn’t hesitate in adding a handful of modern features in the new Saluto 125. There’s a retro-looking LED headlight and LED DRLs located in the front apron along with the turn indicators. At the rear, we have a beautiful LED taillamp with signature LED lighting. For convenience, Suzuki has used a clever multi-function keyless switch that features a 5V/2A fast-charging USB socket and allows you to charge your device on the go.

Suzuki Saluto 125 Specs

The Suzuki Saluto 125 is powered by a 124 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that puts out 9.4 PS of max power at 7000 rpm and a peak torque of 10 Nm at 6000 rpm. A CVT sends drive to the wheel. The engine comes with Suzuki’s Eco Performance technology which tends to provide an optimal balance between performance and fuel efficiency. Talking about fuel efficiency, Suzuki says that the Saluto 125 is capable of returning a mileage of 51.7 km/l.

Also Read: Suzuki to launch more premium bikes in India, expand dealerships - Report

Suzuki Saluto 125 Price

In Taiwan, Suzuki has launched the Saluto 125 at an introductory price of NTD 78,000 (INR 1,84,102.00) that will remain valid until 31 March 2020. In India, a 125 cc scooter costing INR 1.84 lakh would be deemed too expensive. If Suzuki does bring the Saluto 125 to India at a reasonable price, it would face competition from Vespa's SXL 125, VXL 125 and Elegante 125 and the likes.