Suzuki Motorcycle India Helps Govt Fight Covid-19, Donates Ambulances

India is currently experiencing the second wave of the deadly coronavirus. The increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases has taken a toll on the nation’s health system. Suzuki Motorcycle India has come forward to help the Govt fight Covid-19. The two-wheeler giant has donated multiple ambulances to different medical institutions as a part of its CSR initiatives.

Just like several other automobile companies, Suzuki Motorcycle India has also stepped up to help the country in these challenging times. The firm has announced to donate 34 ambulances to the concerned health authorities. Out of those, 13 units have been dispatched to multiple hospitals and NGOs in Gurugram and 5 units have been handed over to Guru Harkrishan Singh Medical Research Institute in Delhi. 8 units and 6 units have been allocated to the Centralised Accident & Trauma Services and the National Health Mission, Civil - Surgeon, Mahendergarh, Narnoul, Haryana respectively. They will be delivered by mid-May. And the remaining 2 units will be on their way to other medical institutions in the Delhi-NCR region this month itself.

In other news, Suzuki Motorcycle India has sold 77,849 two-wheelers last month. Out of these, 63,879 units were sold in the domestic market whereas the remaining 13,970 units were exported to international markets. Compared to the sales figures of April 2019, Suzuki Motorcycle India has registered an overall 18% increase in sales in April 2021. Mr Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said:

It is very satisfying that despite all the challenges associated with the second surge of Covid-19 pandemic in the month of April, we have posted 12% growth in the domestic market and an exceptional 57.5% growth in our exports volumes vis-à-vis the same month in 2019.

Also, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa was recently launched in India. The first batch (101 units) of the legendary motorcycle’s 3rd-gen model sold out within 2 days since the bookings were opened.

